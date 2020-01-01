Liverpool-linked Tarkowski shuns contract offer as Burnley offer ‘nowhere near’ what he is worth

The England international defender admits he is unlikely to pen fresh terms at Turf Moor, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022

James Tarkowski is not expecting to sign a new contract at , with the -linked defender revealing that the offers he has received from the Clarets are “nowhere near” good enough.

As things stand, the international will hit free agency in the summer of 2022.

Those at Turf Moor will be eager to avoid losing a prized asset for nothing, so may face some big decisions in upcoming windows.

Sizeable offers for Tarkowski have been knocked back in the recent past, with Sean Dyche reluctant to part with a proven centre-half.

Interest is expected to be rekindled, though, with Liverpool seemingly back in the market for reinforcements amid injury struggles at Anfield, and a door could be about to swing open.

Discussing his contract situation, Tarkowski told The Telegraph: “Burnley offered me a contract near the start of last season, which, for me personally, it was nowhere near what I was going to sign and I think the club understood. And they've come back again this year, and still, for me, it's just not right.

“Finances do matter, but, at this particular stage, whatever path I take I will get financially rewarded so the financial side is not even in my thinking at the moment. It's more about my football.”

Tarkowski has no intention of penning fresh terms any time soon, with the 27-year-old preparing to dictate his own career path from this point.

He added: “We've had two transfer windows now where the club have decided, for whatever reason, that whatever has been offered on the table hasn't been enough and that's fine because I signed a contract for four-and-a-half years. So I won't whinge or not turn up, I just need to deal with it and get on with my football.

“But the longer my contract runs down, I feel I gain the control of my career more than Burnley having the control of it, which is what I feel like I need right now.

“There is nothing I have heard or has been put to me that makes me think there is a scenario in which I would sign a new contract at Burnley. That can change, but currently that is the situation.”

Tarkowski has continued to form part of Dyche’s plans this season, taking in six appearance to date, but it remains to be seen how long he will be sticking around for on Burnley’s books.