Liverpool star Thiago's wife describes 'nightmare' Champions League final experience

Julia Vigas says she had to be escorted out of the stadium for her own safety amid the chaos

Thiago Alcantara's wife, Julia Vigas, has told of the horrifying experience she had at the Champions League final.

The clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool was marred by incidents around the Stade de France prior to kick-off.

Some fans were pepper-sprayed and attacked by police and local gangs as they had a hard time getting into the stadium with some turnstiles locked.

What did Julia Vigas say about the Champions League final?

The wife of Liverpool star Thiago witnessed a lot of the trouble as she blamed a lack of organisation and security.

Posting on an Instagram Story, she wrote: “I don’t like to comment on these things but this time I need to express myself.

“Yesterday’s final was a total nightmare, and this is not about football, it goes far beyond the result.

“Due to a lack of organisation and security, there were so many scary moments.

“Constantly being threatened by bands of robbers, that were trying to assault us and slipped onto the stadium without a ticket.

“For that many supporters were left out of the game triggering avalanches of people.

“Tear gas was thrown by the police at families and supporters, and some of them also were beaten down. All of them innocent people.

“Because [of] all this trouble, we had to leave the stadium escorted for our own safety.

“Something has to be done, these kind of things cannot happen in any kind of event and we ask for responsibility. It could have been much worse.”

Liverpool demand investigation

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan confirmed that Liverpool have requested a full investigation into the chaos around the stadium as he described the events as "unacceptable".

"The stadium entry and the breakdown of security in the perimeter was absolutely unacceptable and frankly the treatment of our fans as well," he said.

"As we discussed last night with UEFA, we are asking for a full and transparent investigation; an independent investigation that can help to establish the facts.

"It’s absolutely imperative that we understand what happened last night and how we got into that situation where people’s safety was put at risk.

"It’s important we understand what happened last night but it’s also important we make sure that we take whatever the lessons are and ensure it never happens again."

