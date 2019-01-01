‘Liverpool shouldn’t blow budget on Coutinho’ – Klopp advised to get Zaha instead

Ex-Reds striker John Aldridge isn't convinced that the Brazilian should be re-signed, with the Crystal Palace winger considered a better option

have been advised not to “blow their transfer budget” on re-signing Philippe Coutinho, with John Aldridge of the opinion that Wilfried Zaha would be a better option for Jurgen Klopp.

A return to Anfield for the international playmaker has been mooted this summer.

Coutinho only left Merseyside in the winter transfer window of 2018, but has struggled to make the impact expected of him at Barcelona.

Article continues below

winners Liverpool are considered to be in need of greater creativity in the middle of the park and many have talked up the logic of moving for a familiar face.

Alrdidge, though, is not convinced, with the former Reds striker telling the Irish Independent: “Coutinho left on a sour note as he forced his way out of the club and while he is a great player, I don't think Liverpool should blow their transfer budget on bringing him back.

“None of us have forgotten that Coutinho left Liverpool in a difficult position when he jumped ship mid-way through the season, so we should not give him a simple route back to play for the European champions.

“We all trust Klopp in whatever decisions he makes, but I think adding attacking a top quality attacking option would be the way forward this summer.”

Having suggested that Coutinho is not the answer for Liverpool, Aldridge has offered up an alternative solution.

He believes that the Reds should be shopping closer to home, with a potential match-winner to be found on the books of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

“Wilfried Zaha is the one I think he [Klopp] should go for,” added Aldridge.

“With Daniel Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form.

“Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp's ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield.”