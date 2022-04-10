Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold under fire as fans react to full-back's defense vs Man City

Andrew Steel
Getty Images

The Reds star was caught short for the hosts' second at the Etihad Stadium, leaving social media less than impressed

Liverpool wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half defensive performance came in for criticism against Manchester City on Sunday, after the England international was caught napping for a finish from Gabriel Jesus.

Goals for Kevin De Bruyne and Diogo Jota had already put a high-octane match into overdrive, with Alexander-Arnold assisting the latter, while Sadio Mane's second-half strike later rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for the Reds.

But the defender was caught short beforehand for City's second, switching off and allowing Jesus to get the run on him for a close-range finish past Alission - and social media was less than impressed with his efforts.

