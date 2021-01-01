Liverpool move 'not an option' for Konate, says Leipzig director Krosche

The French centre-back has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Jurgen Klopp's Reds

RB Leipzig have moved to shoot down the prospect of Ibrahima Konate leaving for Liverpool this summer.

The Athletic claimed on Monday that Liverpool were in “advanced talks” to sign the defender, while the player broke ground to say his phone had been ringing off the hook in light of the speculation.

The news has filtered through to the Bundesliga club, who are content with their position on Konate and do not fear him leaving this summer.

What has been said?

"I can't say anything on that topic," Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told Stats Perform News when asked if he felt the defender would be on his way to Liverpool. "I think that this is not an option for Ibu.

"He has a long contract with us and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us.

“He was unlucky last year as he had a longer injury but this year he is in a good way and he is an extremely important player that has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him to further develop, and we play internationally, have a very good team, so I don't see a reason for him to leave us."

Konate’s future

The 21-year-old is tied to the Bundesliga side until the summer of 2023, meaning there is no rush for the club to sell.

However, reports suggest he has a release clause of €40 million (£34m / $47m) in his deal - meaning Leipzig would be powerless to prevent him leaving should any club offer that figure.

Leipzig are still in the hunt for the Bundesliga title and face champions Bayern Munich at the weekend.

They are almost certain to secure Champions League football next season, which could help in their bid to keep Konate at the club.

Leipzig will see Dayot Upamecano leave for Bayern in the summer, and they could attempt to keep their promising French defender for one more season before giving him the green light to depart in the summer of 2022.

