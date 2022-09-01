Liverpool look to complete loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus in bid to solve midfield crisis

Liverpool are looking to finalise a deadline-day loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, GOAL can confirm.

Brazilian set to undergo medical on Thursday.

Reds have looked at a host of other options this summer.

Henderson injury has added to Jurgen Klopp's woes.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Brazilian international, 26, is set to undergo a medical with the Reds on Thursday as they seek to complete a deal before the transfer window closes. There will be no option for the move to be made permanent, GOAL understands, with the deal seen very much as a short-term solution to Liverpool's midfield injury crisis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds are currently without Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to injury, with Jordan Henderson damaging a hamstring in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Newcastle. Having failed in a bid to sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, Liverpool have turned their attention to Arthur, who is out of favour at Juventus despite making 31 appearances in all competitions last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was wrong to suggest in July that Liverpool did not need midfield reinforcements. With a Merseyside derby against Everton coming up this weekend, and a Champions League trip to Napoli following on from that, the Reds boss knows his squad needs all the help it can get at this moment.

IN TWO PHOTOS: Arthur arrives with European pedigree...

Getty

But it's Henderson's injury which has forced Liverpool's hand...

Getty

THE VERDICT: It's far from the solution many would have predicted for Liverpool when talking about midfield reinforcements this summer, but it's a body at least, and a player with a fair bit of top-level pedigree. Arthur is very much a stop-gap signing, but arrives with experience of playing for big clubs in Barcelona and Juventus, as well as with 22 caps for Brazil to his name. He should be aided by the presence of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker in terms of settling in, and with plenty of games coming up in the next few weeks, it should not be long before we see him thrown in at the deep end by Jurgen Klopp. Sink or swim? Only time will tell.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR & LIVERPOOL? The Reds travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, and Arthur could be registered in time to feature in that game.