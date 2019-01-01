Liverpool-linked Werner reveals he could still move abroad in the future

The young forward has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent seasons, but remains in the Bundesliga for the time being

striker Timo Werner has revealed that he could still move abroad in the future, but for now he is committed to the German club.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to in recent years, with and both reportedly interested in his services this summer, along with German rivals and .

And while he remains loyal to his current club, Werner has not ruled out a move away from the in the future.

"I don't exclude anything [regarding a move abroad in the future],” he said in an interview with Sport Buzzer.

He has, however, expressed his desire to remain with Leipzig, and has put pen to paper by signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023.

“I am and remain a player of RB Leipzig.”

The announcement was made just an hour prior to kick-off in the club’s first home game of the season, in which the striker scored the opener in a 2-1 victory.

Leipzig are one of five teams with a 100% win record in the Bundesliga, with Werner also on target in the opening day 4-0 victory at Union Berlin.

The striker still wants to get better, and explained that he looks up to fellow Bundesliga forward Robert Lewandowski for motivation.

“I want and have to improve.

“At the age of 22, 23 he [Lewandowski] was not as far as he is now. Robert is a fantastic player. And he always stayed hungry.

"If he scores three goals after 85 minutes he doesn't then stop to receive the adulation. He goes on and wants to score a fourth.

“This type of attitude is one-of-a-kind and it's what I want to be like."

The young forward also expressed his excitement at playing under new manager Julian Nagelsmann, who joined from earlier this summer.

“Of course, that also played a role in my thinking,” said Werner.

“We are great in every way, we play , we have a lot going for us.”

Nagelsmann became the youngest ever manager to oversee 100 Bundesliga games earlier this year, and also helped guide Hoffenheim to Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.