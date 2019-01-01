Liverpool have to be ready against ‘tough’ Spurs in Champions League final, says captain Henderson

The England midfielder wants to make amends in Europe after last year's final against Real Madrid, but is wary of the threat posed by Tottenham

captain Jordan Henderson says his side have to be prepared for a challenge in the final against , after falling at the final hurdle last season.

Their sensational comeback against in the semi-finals has given Jurgen Klopp’s side the chance to make amends for last season’s defeat to , and Henderson is grateful for the opportunity,

Despite Liverpool going into the game as strong favourites, though, Henderson knows they have to turn up on the night.

Article continues below

"We all know how good Spurs are - great players and on the day, they can beat anybody really,” he told UEFA.

“So it'll be a really tough final. We need to be ready.

"Not many people would have thought [it was possible] at the start of the season - especially at the end of last season, it was a difficult end.

"It means everything. For the club, for the fans, for everybody involved, but most importantly for the players.”

With Spurs having seen off favourites and Erik ten Hag’s exciting young side, Mauricio Pochettino and his team will be looking to upset the odds once again.

But they will have to do so against a Liverpool side with a growing sense of destiny about themselves after that 4-0 win against Barcelona.

Their fourth goal, a cheeky corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold swept home by Divock Origi, was put together so quickly that even Henderson didn’t see it coming.

"I think I was sort of talking to someone and organising something, just protection for the corner," Henderson admitted.

"I'd turned around, I'd seen the ball flying into the back of the net. I didn't really know what had happened.

"It was an amazing goal to score in a game of that magnitude. It was fantastic for a young player to have the awareness to be able to do that and put in the ball and obviously for Divock to react to that.

"It was a great finish in the end. So yes, it was an amazing goal in the end and that summed up the night really.

"It was an amazing night. It was a special night that people will be talking about for a long time."