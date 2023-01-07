Liverpool hand new signing Cody Gakpo debut in FA Cup clash against Wolves

Jurgen Klopp has named Cody Gakpo in his starting XI for the Reds' third-round FA Cup clash against Wolves.

Gakpo arrived from PSV

Makes first appearance

Joins Salah & Nunez in attack

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo will make his first appearance for Liverpool since signing for the club in the January transfer window from PSV. The Netherlands international has been named in the starting XI to face Wolves at Anfield alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool head into the match after a demoralising 3-1 defeat to Brentford last time out. The FA Cup does offer the Reds hope of silverware this season, although Klopp will know his team were dumped out of the tournament by Wolves in 2017 and 2019.

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: The Reds return to Premier League action after facing Wolves and head to Brighton next Saturday.