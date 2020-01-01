Liverpool full-back Robertson admits he'd 'love' to play for Celtic one day

The Scottish defender has revealed his ambition to play for the club he supported in his youth before he hangs up his boots

left-back Andrew Robertson has admitted that he would "love" to play for towards the end of his career if he is unable to retire at Anfield.

Robertson has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since completing an £8 million move to Liverpool from in the summer of 2017.

The 26-year-old has racked up 119 appearances for the club in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the finest full-backs in European football in the process.

He played a key role in Liverpool's run to glory last season, and has built on that platform by helping Jurgen Klopp's side rise to the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds were able to tie Robertson down to a new long-term contract in January 2019, which will see him remain at Anfield until at least 2024.

The international insists he would like to see out his playing days at Liverpool, but also concedes that the chance to play at Celtic Park holds great appeal to him due to the fact he supported the Hoops as a youngster.

Robertson even spent some time on Celtic's academy books before turning professional, and would relish the opportunity to return to the club one day as a senior star.

“If you asked me now what I’d want to do, I’d love to retire at Liverpool of course, but you know how hard it is to play at the highest of levels until you’re 35-36," he said on the BBC's That Peter Crouch podcast.

"I’d love to pull on the Celtic top and walk out at Parkhead.

"Do I want to go back at one point to even just live? Yeah, maybe.”

Liverpool were two wins away from securing a first top-flight crown in 30 years when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 13.

Robertson had contributed one goal and seven assists to the Reds' cause, and was being tipped to earn a place in the PFA team of the year for a second consecutive season before play was halted.

Its is not yet known when or if it will be safe for football to resume in , with a state of lockdown still in effect across Great Britain, but the Premier League have outlined plans for a possible return to action in June.