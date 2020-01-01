'We need to be pushing each other on' - Liverpool must avoid complacency in Premier League title defence, says Fabinho

The Brazil international believes there can be no relenting from the Reds if they are to recapture their domestic crown in the 2020-21 campaign

star Fabinho says there is no room for complacency if the Anfield side are to reclaim the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men marched to success with ease in 2019-20, picking up their first domestic crown for 30 years, but the versatile Brazilian, who has recently filled in at centre-back, says that the ambition has to be to win it again.

Liverpool have made a promising start to the season – the anomaly of a 7-2 loss to aside – coming from behind to defeat at the weekend.

Fabinho says that the players need to stick together and maintain a high standard in order to keep producing results.

“Klopp said that what we've achieved at the club up until now is very important, but given the squad we've got, we can do a lot more,” he told the club’s official website.

“We need to forget and block out that people are saying: 'They've already won the and the Premier League', and aim to meet our objective, which is to continue winning and being one of the best teams in the world.

“Our players and the leaders in the group are always pushing each other, helping each other out, not allowing anyone to relax. That's important at this moment in time. Even though we're a team that has been hugely successful, we need to be pushing each other on to win more things.”

He has welcomed the arrival of Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota, claiming they have added strength to the side, with the Portuguese netting his first for the club against the Blades to snatch a late winner.

“Our squad is very strong but we know that the signing of quality players is a plus for the team,” he said. “Thiago's arrival will be really positive and he's a player coming from an exceptional season at last year.

“He's an experienced player who inspires confidence given everything he has achieved. He can also add something to our team, something we didn't have before.

“The quality of his passing is exceptional. He's someone that receives the ball really well between the lines. So I think his arrival, both his and Jota's, are going to be really important for us.”

Next up for Liverpool are Midtjylland on Tuesday in the Champions League, a competition they started last week with a 1-0 win over .