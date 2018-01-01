Liverpool can push Man City all the way for the Premier League title, says Kevin De Bruyne

The midfielder was speaking before Liverpool brushed aside Manchester United to return to the top of the table

Liverpool have what it takes to take Manchester City “to the end” in the Premier League title race, according to Kevin De Bruyne.

The City forward was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s comprehensive 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, a result that took them above the champions back to the league summit.

City were themselves 3-1 winners on Saturday, Gabriel Jesus scored twice to add to Raheem Sterling’s goal as Pep Guardiola’s side briefly regained the lead in the title race.

And De Bruyne sees no reason why Jurgen Klopp’s team can’t keep up the blistering form that has seen them make their best ever start to a top-flight season.

"I don't know why they can't sustain it,” said the Belgium international. “I think they will go on to the end.

“To be fair I'm not too worried about them - they will do what they do and we'll have to try to win our games and go forward. They'll try to keep pace with us and vice versa. But it's still early. There's no pressure we need to do what we do.”

City had already opened up a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League at the same stage last season, en route to wrapping up the title in April with a record number of points and goals.

The champions lost their unbeaten start to the season last Saturday when they went down 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result that leaves Liverpool as the only undefeated side in the top four divisions.

The league’s top two are due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on 3rd January in a game that could go a long way towards determining the direction that the second half of the season takes.

"You know how it goes,” said De Bruyne. “You can have a week where you lose three games and everyone speaks differently.

"There's is still so long to go. the amount of games can trip you up, injuries can trip you up."