‘Liverpool burning out & need Sancho or Werner’ – Klopp’s front three require support, says McAteer

The former Reds midfielder believes the next transfer window should be used to bring even more attacking talent into the ranks at Anfield

are showing signs of “burn out” and need to be bringing in Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner during the summer transfer window, says Jason McAteer.

The Reds have enjoyed a record-breaking campaign in 2019-20, with the Premier League title well within reach having already added a first Club World Cup triumph to the club’s roll of honour.

There have been signs over recent weeks that gruelling efforts on multiple fronts are starting to take their toll, with early exits suffered from FA Cup and Champions League competition.

Article continues below

More teams

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also lost their unbeaten record in the English top-flight and are now having to be patient in pursuit of the crown due to a coronavirus-enforced break.

McAteer believes Liverpool are starting to feel the pace and believes every effort should be made to bring in further proven forwards from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

The former Reds star told the Racing Post: “I actually think this is burn out and Klopp needs to address it as a matter of urgency.

“This has been building and no one who watches Liverpool every week should be surprised.

“They go off at 100 miles an hour from the first whistle of the season and they’ve been doing this since 2015 under Klopp.

“The rewards have been plentiful and wonderful – they were champions of Europe last season and are soon to be champions of as well.

“But there’s a trade-off to be had and you cannot keep going at that pace. At some point this was going to happen.

“You accept a Klopp team will not change in terms of approach and style. But this particular team cannot keep doing it, this front three is on the brink and has to change.

“And that means that this summer is the time to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner.

“The first thing they’ll want is guarantees that they’ll be getting game time in among Liverpool’s trio of superstars but if I was Klopp I’d be telling them you’ll get more minutes than you think.

“The solution to the front three is not to break it up immediately but Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can’t go on forever so this summer Klopp has to be planning for the next stage.

“And also, they are getting found out. Liverpool’s front three have got a way of playing and teams are now figuring out how to defend against them.”

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Sancho and Werner, with the latter seemingly opening the door for a move to Merseyside, but it remains to be seen what Klopp’s recruitment plans are.