Liverpool boss Klopp: Broadcasters preventing Premier League teams winning quadruple

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his belief that broadcasters are preventing Premier League teams from winning the quadruple because they "couldn't care less" about player wellbeing.

Klopp was a fierce critic of the shorter fixture schedule that was introduced last season due to the coronavirus-delayed 2019-20 campaign, with his side ultimately failing to defend their Premier League title after suffering a number of key injuries.

Liverpool have bounced back this term to fight on four trophy fronts, but their manager remains unhappy with the quick turnaround between matches and has suggested that they are being unfairly punished for their success.

Article continues below

What's been said?

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after beating Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their last-eight tie, and will look to finish the job at Anfield on Wednesday.

Should the Reds get through, the two legs of the semi-final will fall on April 27 and May 4, with a Premier League clash at Newcastle wedged in between on April 30 - which is due to kick off at 12:30 BST.

Klopp has been left exasperated by the fixture build-up, as he told his pre-match press conference: “You can’t go for four trophies, you are part of four competitions and we are thankfully good enough this year not to go out early. But the fixture list we have now, let’s get through it. The only game I am concerned about is Benfica tomorrow.

“Because of the success we had so far we play on Saturday against City [in the FA Cup semi-final]. Then we play [Manchester] United, then we play Everton [in the league]. Then, if we get through tomorrow, we have a semi-final and then BT and the Premier League thought we should have Newcastle away at 12.30.”

Klopp plays down quadruple chances

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup, and only sit a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table as they also continue to progress in Europe and the FA Cup.

Klopp cannot see the Reds completing a clean sweep of silverware, though, as he added: "The schedule, and how people use the fame in the moment — Liverpool is hot and everyone wants to see them — the TV stations couldn’t care less. It’s just not OK.

“If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster who would put the one team in the semi-finals — it might be two or three English teams — on at 12.30. What? What are you doing? Why would you do that? That’s why it’s so difficult, that’s why it never happens, because nobody cares. It’s unbelievably difficult.

“We are still in three competitions and we play City, you saw how difficult that was. How could I sit here now and think about other cups? We play Benfica tomorrow and how can I sit here thinking about winning the Champions League? I don’t.

“We just try to squeeze everything out to stay as long in the competition as somehow possible and then be there in the final, hopefully, or in the league to make the last decisive step.”

Further reading