Liverpool vs Benfica: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Liverpool can confirm their place in the last four of the Champions League when they welcome Benfica to Anfield for the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

The Reds ran out 3-1 victors in Portugal to take a major step towards qualification, but the task is far from complete for Jurgen Klopp's side despite a two-goal advantage.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

A pulsating draw with Manchester City at the weekend may have seen the Reds blow their shot at the Premier League, but they remain firmly in consideration for silverware abroad - and might even be the favourites.

They still have an opponent to overcome however, and Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to rest too many key faces even with the Citizens looming again in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Position Benfica roster Goalkeepers Svilar, Leite, Vlachodimos Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Verissimo, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Almeida, Morato, T. Araujo Midfielders Meite, Gonçalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Rafa, Weigl, Dias, Taarabt, Bernardo, Brito Forwards Everton, Nunez, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Pinho, Ramos, H. Araujo

A stinging defeat on home soil last time out has left the Portuguese heavyweights with much work to do - but bag a quick goal at Anfield and the complexion of their game could change.

With away goals a thing of the past, they simply need to draw with their hosts on aggregate to force extra-time or even a shootout.

Predicted Benfica starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez.

Last five results

Liverpool results Benfica results Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Benfica 3-1 B-SAD (Apr 9) Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5) Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5) Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Apr 2) Braga 3-2 Benfica (Apr 1) Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Mar 20) Benfica 2-1 Estoril Praia (Mar 20) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16) Ajax 0-1 Benfica (Mar 15)

Head-to-head