Liverpool and Man City the real title contenders, says Tottenham keeper Lloris

The France international proved instrumental in seeing his side earn a point against the champions at the Etihad Stadium last weekend

and are the 'real contenders' for the Premier League title this season, says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, despite his side holding the latter to a draw.

Spurs earned a point against Pep Guardiola's champions at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday after they came from behind twice through Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura to snare a 2-2 result.

City had a late strike ruled out by VAR for handball in contentious circumstances to leave just Liverpool and with 100 per cent records in the Premier League after the opening two games.

Article continues below

Tottenham enjoyed one of their strongest seasons in years under Mauricio Pochettino last campaign, securing another top-four finish and reaching a first final.

However, they ultimately faded in their domestic pursuits and were outclassed for the European crown by Liverpool in Madrid.

Speaking after Spurs' impressive point against City at the weekend, international Lloris stated that his side are aware they are the third runner behind a two-horse race for the title, and that his team need to improve their consistency in avoiding soft defeats.

“One thing that we try to improve this season: if you cannot win, it’s important to not lose the game, especially against an opponent like Manchester City,” the keeper said in the Evening Standard following his side's efforts on Saturday.

“If you want to stay in contact with the best team in the Premier League, it’s important to get this feeling. There were some games that we lost [last term] that we should have drawn. We all know the difficulty of playing at City, so it’s a good feeling to build confidence.

“With humility, Liverpool and City are the real contenders. We’re going to try our best to challenge for top spot, but it’s difficult to find the consistency.

“We just need to try to use the experience of the last few years in the best way and it’s about details — to not lose a game, especially a game you do not deserve to win. You draw, you take a point and it’s very good because your rivals share the point with you.

“Now it’s just to keep the consistency. Consistency is the key.”