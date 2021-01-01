UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

That's all for today!
Thank you for following along this UWCL live blog.
We will see you back here next week for the second leg fixtures.
You can see the full UWCL match schedule here.
Anne Katrin-Berger = brick wall 🧱
In case you missed yesterday's highlight of the day.
In Chelsea's 2-0 over Atletico Madrid, Anne Katrin-Berger made, not one, but TWO penalty saves to keep the 10-woman Chelsea side in the game.
A super save from @Berger_Ann! 🧤⛔️ pic.twitter.com/qoQLtMd63o— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 4, 2021
Full round of 16 first leg recap!
Here are all the UWCL scores across yesterday and today's first leg ties:
FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina
Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
Lyon 2-0 Brondby
PSG vs Sparta Praha (to be played)
USWNT duo highlight Man City's depth 🇺🇸
Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle featured yesterday in Manchester City match up against ACF Fiorentina.
The American duo shined off the bench, read the full story here on Goal.
PSG take on Sparta Praha
After quarantine restrictions in the Czech side, the fixture between PSG and Sparta Praha was forced to be postponed.
The first leg will be played on Tuesday, March 9.
FT: Lyon 2-0 Brondby
Marginal advantage for Lyon in this first leg against a hard working Brondby side.
After a crossbar in just the sixth minute, the Danish side have only impressed against the seven-time UWCL winners.
Lyon undoubtly dominanted the match, but struggled breaking through a sound Brondby team.
It wasn't until the 93rd minute that Lyon was able to double their advantage.
The French side will be happy to go to Denmark next week with a two goal cushion.
GOAL 🔴🔵
Lyon double their advantage in the dying seconds of the match through Melvine Malard.
The French striker gets an easy tap right in front of the goal, hard for her to miss that one.
Dominance in numbers for Lyon
With just five minutes left to go in this first leg encounter, Lyon have managed 19 attempts on goal to Brondby's one.
Brondby kept Lyon in check with a sound and organised defensive display, with moments of promising attack.
The second leg in Denmark should be good!
Crossbar!!
Amel Majri's curling effort hits the woodwork in the 72nd minute
The French winger took on two Brondby defenders and got onto her favourite left foot, but only managed to hit the top of the goal.
Macario OFF
Eugenie Le Sommer comes on for USWNT striker, Catarina Macario.
The 21-year-old Brazilian-American made her UWCL debut today with Lyon.
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir also comes on to replace defender, Selma Bacha.
25 minutes left until the final whistle.
Brondby showing potential on the attack
Lyon are comfortable with sitting back and letting the Danish move the ball around.
Brondby have found themselves in promising positions but have failed to capitalise....so far.
30 minutes left to go in the match.
Lyon 1-0 Brondby
Second half under way!
Here we goooo.
Can Brondby get a goal against the champions???
46' La seconde période débute !— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 4, 2021
1-0 #OLBIF pic.twitter.com/7j7JMqsdvq
HT ⏸️ : Lyon 1-0 Brondby
The French giants only have a narrow margin over Brondby after an entertaining first half.
Brondby hit the crossbar six minutes into the match from a free kick, making the Danish side look promising.
It took Lyon 30 minutes to make a break through against the sound Brondby defence. Nikita Parris headed home a Amel Majri cross swung brilliant into the box from the right wing.
Let's see what the second half will bring.
Brondby are being pinned back
After a bright start, the Danish have settled into a more defensive game with rare attacks.
Lyon have kept Brondby pinned in their own half since opening the score looking to double their lead before the first half whistle.
GOAL!
Nikita Parris opens the scoring for Lyon 30 minutes into the match.
After Brondby cleared a Lyon attemped on goal from the line, Amel Majri put in a floating cross for Parris to head home.
Lyon 1-0 Brondby
30' GGGGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL@AmelMajri7 récupère un ballon dégagé par la défense danoise et centre dans la surface. @lilkeets dévie parfaitement de la tête pour ouvrir le score !— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 4, 2021
1-0 #OLBIF pic.twitter.com/hV7qozBnml
Promising on the wings
Lyon's biggest threat has been speed from their wingers who like to take on defenders and get crosses into the box.
But the Danish side are holding their ground firmly.
The critical questions is, how long will this stay goalless?
Lyon dominating but Brondby defending well
The UWCL champions are growing frustrated after probably expecting an easier match against their Danish rivals.
Brondby have done their research and are defending really well, most importantly keeping Wendie Renard quiet on set pieces.
Lyon are struggling to find a break through.
BRONDBY HITS THE CROSSBAR
Mille Gejl broke through the Lyon defence and Wendie Renard was forced to bring the Danish striker down just outside the box.
Nanna Christiansen hits the crossbar from the resulting free kick.
CLOSE one for the Danish, but Lyon are picking up pace now.
Macario gets her first chance on goal
The USWNT star nearly gets her first UWCL goal just three minutes in, but her shot was defelected well over the crossbar.
Bright start for the French side.
We have KO in France!
Let's see how Brondby get on against the seven-time UWCL champions 👀
In case you missed it!
Here is a quick recap of yesterday's round of 16 action:
Brondby line-up 🟡
The Danish side is standing down against the UWCL champions coming out with a 4-4-2 formation.
En time til start her i Lyon, og cheftræner Per Nielsen har valgt følgende 11 til startopstillingen 💛💙— Brøndby IF Women (@Brondbywomen) March 4, 2021
Se med kl. 16.00 på TV3 Max og Viaplay#brøndby pic.twitter.com/2SbJ8ANc4g
Lyon starting XI 🔴🔵
USWNT rising-star, Catarina Macario, is making her UWCL debut leading Lyon's attack against Brondby.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter @Brondbywomen ! 👊🔴🔵#OLBIF pic.twitter.com/s17k2pvCde— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 4, 2021
BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.
Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.
⚽️⚽️ Linda Dallmann
⚽️ Hanna Glas
⚽️ Lineth Beerensteyn
⚽️ Lea Schuller
⚽️ Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir
Welcome back for another UWCL day!
Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!
But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich