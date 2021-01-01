Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, Brondby vs Lyon, Fortuna Hjorring vs Barcelona and more.

Updated
Comments (0)
Amandine Henry Lyon Sam Kerr Chelsea women split
Getty/Goal

Atleti inching closer to an opener

2021-03-10T13:58:58Z

The Spanish are knocking on Chelsea's door with two clear opportunities in the last 10 minutes.

There have been a few alleged penalty calls in favour of Atletico, but the French referee has decided to play on. 

HT ⏸️ : LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg

2021-03-10T13:47:56Z

Pia-Sophie Wolter and Ingrid Engen gave Wolfsburg the lead over LSK within two minutes of the half time whistle. 

The Germans now lead 4-0 on aggregate.

HT ⏸️ : Brondby 1-2 Lyon

2021-03-10T13:44:14Z

After being a goal down this afternoon, Lyon have given themselves a comfortable aggregate lead against Brondby. 

The Danish now need four goals to advance in the UWCL over Lyon. 

Lyon double their lead!

2021-03-10T13:41:42Z

Melvine Malard nets Lyon's second over Brondby three minutes before the half time whistle. 

Brondby 1-2 Lyon (agg 1-4)

Second half underway in Italy!

2021-03-10T13:39:33Z

Atletico Madrid need three goals this second half to continue to the UWCL quarter-finals over Chelsea. 

Nikita Parris equaliser!

2021-03-10T13:32:33Z

Lyon equalise in the 33rd minute through English striker, Nikita Parris!

Brondby now need at least four goals to keep their UWCL dreams alive.

HT ⏸️ : Atletico Madrid 0-0 Chelsea (agg 0-2)

2021-03-10T13:23:41Z

A HT summary from our women's football correspondent Ameé Ruszkai


Not a particularly remarkable half of football, which will please Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The closest the game came to a goal was in the Atletico box, where Grace Kazadi almost inadvertently sent Sam Kerr's pass into her own net, only for Hedvig Lindahl to save well. 


The hosts, who are playing their 'home' leg in Italy, have had attacking flashes with Deyna Castellanos, Toni Duggan and Leicy Santos all having efforts from outside the area. However, given they need to win and have had more of the ball, Atleti will be disappointed they've not really threatened.

Can Atleti get three goals in the second half??

Bethany England off 🔁

2021-03-10T13:15:54Z

Guro Reiten comes for Bethany England after the Chelsea striker was forced off through injury. 

Pernille Harder has shifted into England's spot as the central striker in the middle of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby.

Toni Duggan with a chance!

2021-03-10T13:12:36Z

Duggan gets a volley just outside the box and forces a low save from Anne-Katrin Berger. 

Five minutes left in this first half. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOL BRONDBY

2021-03-10T13:10:05Z

Brondby lead against Lyon 😱😱

The Danish are just one goal behind in this match!

Aggregate score: Brondby 1-2 Lyon

Another KO!

2021-03-10T13:01:20Z

We have KO in Hungary for LSK v Wolfsburg.

Last year's finalist lead LSK 2-0. 

Let's see how they get on!

KO: Brondby v Lyon

2021-03-10T12:58:14Z

We have KO in Denmark where Brondby try to comeback from 2-0 against the UWCL champions at home. 

Kirby fires over!

2021-03-10T12:56:55Z

Sam Kerr crosses a low ball into the box for England to tap in, but an Atleti defender deflects it and forces a save from Lindahl. 

The loose ball fell to the boots of Fran Kirby, but her shot is fired over the crossbar. 

20 minutes left in the first half!

Atleti dominant, but Chelsea are more dangerous

2021-03-10T12:50:56Z

The Spanish side are in control of possession, but have not been able to break through the Chelsea defence just yet. 

Emma Hayes' Blues are comfortable with sitting back, taking on Atleti's attack and trying to hurt them on the counter through Harder, Kirby, England and Kerr.

Pernille Harder with a chance!

2021-03-10T12:43:22Z

Chelsea managed to break through Atleti's high press. Pernille Harder managed a shot from the top of the box but it was just wide of Hedvig Lindahl's goal. 

Atletico looking for that early goal

2021-03-10T12:41:57Z

Chelsea are being put on the backfoot from the start. 

The opening 10 minutes of the match have been possessed by Atletico who are looking to establish the rhythm of the match.

Chelsea have not been able to have their usual consistent possession as of yet. 

Lyon take on Brondby in 25 minutes

2021-03-10T12:31:44Z

We have our second match of the afternoon shortly after our first KO.

No split screens necessary, keep up to date with all fixtures in one place...here on Goal.

Lyon have heavily rotated their squad after last week's marginal 2-0 win against Brondby. 

KO: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

2021-03-10T12:31:38Z

Will Atletico be able to bounce back from 2-0 down against a strong Chelsea attack??

Let's see!

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea KO in under 10 minutes

2021-03-10T12:21:31Z

We have the first match of the afternoon around the corner!

Chelsea have not held back in their attack with Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Fran Kirby all starting 🤯

Atleti have gone with Toni Duggan, Ludmila da Silva and Ajara Nchout to try and comeback from a two goal deficit. 

Due to travel restrictions, the match is being played in Monzo, Italy this afternoon. 

Get comfortable, this should be a good one!

UWCL round of 16 is back!

2021-03-10T12:16:52Z

Hello everyone!

We are back for more UWCL round of 16 action and plenty of fixtures to watch today. 

Here are all of today's fixtures and aggregate scores after last week's first legs: