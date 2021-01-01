UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Signing off 👋🏽
Recap of all UWCL fixtures:
FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina
Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Second leg to be played next Wednesday (10/3) and Thursday (11/3)
AKB hero of the evening
Take a look at Katrin-Berger's second penalty save of the evening, denying Atleti of a big away goal.
🚫 @berger_ann does it again!#CFCW #UWCL pic.twitter.com/KZSSFF7Rzc— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 3, 2021
Manchester City shine with their USWNT midfield duo
The World Cup winners made their presence felt in two impressive cameos off the bench during the Citizens' 3-0 win over Fiorentina earlier today.
FT: Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid 🤯
One red card, three penalties and two penalty saves....what a night.
Chelsea manage a dominant 2-0 win over Atleti despite being a woman down since the 12th minute of the match.
Anne Katrin-Berger came up with a very important save after Sophie Ingle got sent off, and the German keeper set the tempo for the Blues.
Maren Mjelde sloted home a penalty in the 68th minute to put Chelsea up and Fran Kirby doubled the advantage six minutes later.
The Blues keeper gave away a penalty in the 79th minute but came up with a SECOND penalty save.
It's been an eventful night. 😅
Failing to score a crucial away goal, Atleti have a big hole to get themselves out of in the return fixture next week.
ANOTHER AKB SAVE
A SECOND penalty save for Anne Katrin-Berger this evening.
Merel van Dongen stepped up to take the penalty ahead of Deyna castellanos who missed one in the first half, but AKB went the right way and saves her second of the night.
PENALTY !
Anne Katrin-Berger comes out for a messy challenge on the Atletico player and gives away a penalty.
The German keeper is shaken up with a hit, can she come up with a save against Merel van Dongen?
Kirby OFF
Guro Reiten comes on for goal scorer, Fran Kirby.
12 minutes left to go.
Double substitution for Atleti
Turid Knaak ON 🔁. Rasheedat Ajibade
Emelyne Laurent ON 🔁 Toni Duggan
Attacking change for the Blues
Erin Cuthbert on for Ji So-Yun in the midfield.
Fresh legs to keep up Chelsea's attack and defence. 🏃🏽♀️
SUPER FRAN KIRBY
🔵 Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid 🔴
After hitting the post just seconds before, Fran Kirby's shot bounces off Lindahl's fingertips, off the post and into the goal to double Chelsea's lead.
The Blues showing how strong this team is even when they're a player down.
GOOOOAL 🔵
Maren Mjelde slots home from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to make it 1-0 to Chelsea.
Lindahl nearly got her fingertips on the ball, but Mjelde managed to perfectly place it in the side netting.
Still a long way to go...
PENALTY for Chelsea
Kerr MISS 😱
Lindahl gets lucky after Sam Kerr fires into the side netting.
The Atleti keeper gave a poor pass to her left-back and Fran Kirby intercepted it. With one pass, Kerr was on goal, but failed to capitalise.
Second half KO in London
Chelsea's dominance
The Blues finished the first half with five total attempts on goal and Atleti have just three attempts and one on goal.
Chelsea's confidence is still shining through.
HT: Chelsea 0-0 Atletico Madrid
An interesting half-time talk in both lockerooms right now.
Chelsea are still looking like the stronger team even with just 10 players on the pitch.
Atletico are looking toothless in this encounter in need of a change in their gameplan to make use of their speedy and strong attacking line.
Atletico is unable to break through
Chelsea have switched their focus to regaining possession and immediately counter attacking through their attacking brilliance.
Ji So-Yun just regained possession deep in her own half and in four touches, Pernille Harder got a shot on goal.
Chelsea patiently sitting back
Though with a player advantage, Atleti still aren't as dominate as you would expect.
Chelsea are still very comfortable in attack once they regain possession with Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby.
Emma Hayes' side is taking their time playing out the back, perfectly okay with killing time until HT in 15 minutes to get a new gameplan.
Atleti are slowly getting impatient.
Niamh Charles ON
Penalty MISSED 🤯
Deyna Castellanos stepped up to take Atleti's penalty but Anne Katrin-Berger came up with a HUGE save to deny the Venezuelan of Atleti's opening goal.
So much has happened...it's only been 15 minutes...
RED CARD for Sophie Ingle 🟥
And a penalty awarded for Atleti after Sophie Ingle took down Rasheedat Ajibade in the box.
FT: Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Alexandra Popp ends the evening with a brace, unlucky not to get a hat-trick with quite a few goal scoring opportunities throughout the match.
Not much to complain about for LSK today after the German side dominated the game with 25 total attempts on goal where LSK had just 7.
Wolfsburg played with confidence today with Champions League redemtion on their minds.
KO: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
We have the final match of the night in London!
Chelsea off to an attacking start with Pernille Harder almost scoring in the opening seconds with her first touch of the match.
Get the popcorn out, this should be entertaining 🍿
FT: Rosengard 2-2 St Polten 🤯
The Swedes equalised four minutes into injury time!!
Caroline Seger saves the night for Rosengard with less than a minute left on the clock.
The fixture goes equalised into the second leg in Austria, but St. Polten leave with two big away goals in their first rounf of 16 appearance.
FT: Manchester 3-0 Fiorentina
Fiorentina has a tough three goal gap to close in Italy next week, but showed promising moments today against a strong Manchester side.
⚽️ Lauren Hemp 2'
⚽️ Ellen White 4'
⚽️ Sam Mewis 89'
Sam Mewis scores a header...what's new
🔵 Manchester City 3-0 Fiorentina 🟣
Sam Mewis triples the lead at the brink of FT.
Chloe Kelly floats a ball to the midfielder at the back post for an easy header.
TOOOOR Alex Popp
Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
It was only time until Wolfsburg was going to double their lead, the German side have been getting to LSK's goal but have been missing clear chances.
Popp is on a hat-trick with 30 minutes left to go after an easy tap in to get her second of the evening.
Will we see a second 🎩🎩🎩 today?
GOAL: Rosengard 1-2 St Polten
Rosengard get one back through Sanne Troelsgaard in the 68th minute.
The Swedish side have 20 minutes to take this fixture levelled into the second leg.
Time is ticking 🕑🕒🕓🕔
Still 2-0 in Manchester
With 15 minutes left in the match, Fiorentina are inching closer to get a redemption goal, but Manchester City are are managing their time well.
Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are both in the midfield for City to close the match.
Atletico Madrid starting XI
The Spanish go with a 4-4-2 in London with Deyna Castellanos and Ludmila da Silva leading the front line.
Hedvig Lindahl starts in her return to Kingsmeadow to face her former club.
🏧👥 ALINEACIÓN— At. Madrid Femenino (@AtletiFemenino) March 3, 2021
💪 ¡Estas son las 1⃣1⃣ rojiblancas que defenderán hoy nuestra camiseta! 👇
‼❕‼ 𝙰𝚃-𝙻𝙴-𝚃𝙸 ‼❕‼
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti
⭐ #UWCL |⚽#ChelseaAtleti pic.twitter.com/jGSi3onjCf
Chelsea line-up to face Atleti 🔵🔵
Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Bethany England and Sam Kerr all start for Chelsea.
Skipper, Magdalena Eriksson is not featured in the match day squad and it seems Sophie Ingle will drop into that cenre-back position for the Blues.
KO in 45 minutes.
#UWCL team news is in! 🙌— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 3, 2021
Here's your Chelsea team to take on Atletico Madrid! #CFCW pic.twitter.com/KDDS0Ld9Ab
Zver makes it two in Sweden ⚽️⚽️
Mateja Zver doubles St. Polten's lead just one minute into the second half.
The Austrians are making their mark in the UWCL.
HT ⏸️ : Rosengard 0-1 St Polten
The Austrian side is making the best of their first round of 16 appearance!
Rosengard had six attempts on goal this first half to St Polten's two.
It seems like this scoreline won't stay the same in the second half. 👀
HT summary of Manchester City vs Fiorentina
Our women's football writer Ameé Ruszkai reporting live from Manchester:
A comfortable 2-0 lead at half time for Manchester City here at the CFA, with both goals coming inside the first four minutes.
Lauren Hemp headed home a Chloe Kelly cross after 90 seconds before Ellen White continued the lightning start by converting a low cross from Hemp.
Fiorentina have grown into the game, with their defence looking a lot more secure since that second goal and their attack having a few flurries forward.
However, despite taking their foot off the pedal a little, City have been in total control and, were it not for great goalkeeping from Katja Schroffenegger, could be leading by much more.
FT: Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring
The Spanish side keep a clean sheet in the first leg against Fortuna Hjorring.
Barcelona will travel to Denmark next week with a four goal advantage.
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Jenni Hermoso 🅰️🅰️🅰️ Caroline Graham Hansen
⚽️ Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas makes it 4-0
Barcelona captain, Alexia Putellas, pokes a fourth one through in the 83rd minute. 🔴🔵
Fortuna's defence slept during a set piece and Putellas was free for an easy tap in.
St. Polten take the lead!
Mateja Zver gives her side a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute over the Swedish.
GOAL 🟢
It's a day of early goals...🤯
Alexandra Popp makes it 1-0 for Wolfsburg just 2 minutes into the match.
KO: Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
Wolfsburg are still looking to bounce back this campaign after a disaapointing loss in the final last year.
They take on Norwegian side, LSK Kvinner, who last year couldn't get past the qualifying round. Now, they're in the round of 16 and face one of the best.
KO: Rosengard vs St. Polten
We have KO in foggy Malmo, Sweden for today's third match!
This is St. Polten's first round of 16 appearance and this fixture is one of the most competitive match ups with both sides not having played a league match since before the new year.
Rosengard are here to stay in the UWCL starting with a 3-5-2 formation, let's see how they get on.
CGH -> Jenni Hermoso 🎩
Jenni Hermoso completes her hat-trick and Graham Hansen has a hat-trick of assists.
Barcelona lead 3-0 in the 60th minute.
HAT-TRICK DE @Jennihermoso! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL #FCBFEMENI! (3-0, min 57) #BarcaFortunaHjorring pic.twitter.com/3SrqkkWJVr— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 3, 2021
ANOTHER ONE
City make it 2-0 in FOUR minutes through Ellen White.
This time Lauren Hemp becomes the provider for White who's clinical finish was well out of Fiorentina's keeper's reach.
Five minutes in, two goals....City are here to dominate.
GOAAL 🔵
What a start for City!!
Lauren Hemp heads home with barely 90 seconds on the clock.
Chloe Kelly took on Fiorentina's defence down the right wing and crossed in a floating pass in for Hemp in the box.
Second half KO in Barcelona
KO: Manchester City vs Fiorentina
The second match of the afternoon is underway at the Academy Stadium!
City have eight straight victories in the FA WSL, can they continue their winning streak in the UWCL?
Let's see!
HT ⏸️ : Barcelona 2-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Jenni Hermoso was set to complete her hat-trick seconds from the HT whistle, but her shot hit the post and bounced back out...ouch.
After two goals in 5 minutes for Hermoso, Barcelona haven't been able to break down Fortuna's deep block again.
The Danish keeper has definitely been player of the match for her side so far.
They haven't been able to break through for a third just yet, but Barcelona are dominating the ball keeping play in Fortuna's half for most of the match.
Fortuna's defence is gaining rhythm
After two identical goals, Fortuna have doubled up on CGH on the wing and the Danish side have been more effective in stopping Barcelona's attack.
Barca have had 14 total attempts on goal compared to Fortuna's 1.
Just 5 minutes from HT.
ACF Fiorentina's squad to face City
KO in just 30 minutes.
This is the Italian side ready to face Manchester City at the Academy Stadium.
📋 | LINE UP— ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) March 3, 2021
Il nostro 11 iniziale per #ManCityFiorentina!⁰
🖥️ LIVE STREAMING su Facebook e su https://t.co/JSE5vO5QfS#ForzaViola 💜 #UWCL #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/ri9FCK12RO
Fortuna keeper making BIG saves 🛑
Line Geltzer Johansen is keeping her side in the game and coming up with brilliant saves stopping Barca's long-range efforts.
The blaugrana side are knocking on Fortuna's door for a third goal, with the biggest threat being CGH down the right wing.
Hermoso gets a second ⚽️⚽️
An almost identical play from the first goal, a CGH cross met in the box by an Hermoso header.
Barcelona up 2-0, Hermoso on a hat-trick and it's only been 20 minutes.
GOOOL ⚽️
Jenni Hermoso makes it 1-0 for Barcelona 12 minutes in!
A brilliant cross from Caroline Graham Hansen finished with a header from a tight angle by Spain's all-time leading goal scorer.
Manchester City's XI to face Fiorentina
Chloe Kelly, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp lead City's attack this afternoon.
USWNT pair Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are benched while fellow American, Abby Dahlkemper gets her UWCL debut.
Your City team to face Fiorentina! 💙— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 3, 2021
XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Houghton (C), Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Coombs, Weir, Stanway, Kelly, Hemp, White
SUBS | Taieb, Keating, Walsh, Mannion, Mewis, Lavelle, Beckie, Morgan, Davies
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/HkTzfLv0HJ pic.twitter.com/PTnCJbtyKk
Barca dominating the opening minutes
Barcelona's movement on and off the ball are going to be crucial to break down Fortuna's defence.
So far, it's looking good for the home side, though Fortuna have already managed to get into Barca's half.
KO in Barcelona!
Here we go, the round of 16 has officialy kicked off.
Let's see how the first match of the afternoon goes 👀
Some reading to kill time until KO!
Manchester City will face Fiorentina later today.
They have not gotten past the round of 16 since 2018, but with heavy recruitment this year could they go all the way?
Fortuna Hjorring's plan to stop Barcelona
The Danish side will start with a deep block of 5 defenders and 4 midfielders right in front in attempt to stop Barcelona's attacking threat.
Will it work?
KO in just 20 minutes.
Barca's starting XI
A tough 11 for Fortuna to break down with a midfield trio featuring Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmati.
Leading the front three is Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Mariona. 🔥
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL #BarçaFortunaHjorring— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 3, 2021
👌 @stanleytools #ForçaBarça #UWCL pic.twitter.com/aXzO3M6peg
UWCL is back!!
Welcome back to Goal for our Women's Champions League rounud of 16 live blog!
Plenty of action to follow today:
FC Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City vs ACF Fiorentina
FC Rosengard vs St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
and last but not least...
Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid