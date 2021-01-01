UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

One red card, three penalties and two penalty saves....what a night.

Chelsea manage a dominant 2-0 win over Atleti despite being a woman down since the 12th minute of the match.

Anne Katrin-Berger came up with a very important save after Sophie Ingle got sent off, and the German keeper set the tempo for the Blues.

Maren Mjelde sloted home a penalty in the 68th minute to put Chelsea up and Fran Kirby doubled the advantage six minutes later.

The Blues keeper gave away a penalty in the 79th minute but came up with a SECOND penalty save.

It's been an eventful night. 😅

Failing to score a crucial away goal, Atleti have a big hole to get themselves out of in the return fixture next week.