Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg in UWCL quarter-final action

Keep up to date with all quarter-final matches: Manchester City vs Barcelona and Wolfsburg vs Chelsea

Updated
Comments (0)
Chelsea's Sam Kerr, City's Sam Mewis and Barca's Alexia Putellas

Exciting start to the match!

2021-03-31T12:12:55Z

Chelsea have come guns fully blazing and have suffocated the Wolfsburg defence in the opening 10 minutes.

Wolfsburg finally settled and from their first sound attacking effort have a clear chance on goal!

A warning shot for Chelsea, Wolfsburg managed to get the ball in front of an open net from a cross, but Magalenda Eriksson was the first player to the ball.

KO in Budapest!

2021-03-31T12:00:12Z

Let's find out who's the first team advancing to the semi-final!

Reminder, Chelsea lead 2-1 from the first leg.

Wolfsburg (1) 0-0 (2) Chelsea

Sam Mewis is ready for the challenge ahead vs Barcelona

2021-03-31T11:55:00Z

"I definitely am looking forward to the challenge [of the midfield battle]. Barcelona's midfield was great," Mewis said.

"That's why I came here, to be challenged like this."

Still five minute until KO in Wolfsburg v Chelsea, read more on what Mewis had to say here on Goal.

Wolfsburg line-up 🟢

2021-03-31T11:45:00Z

Wolfsburg set up with a strong attacking formation looking to come back from that 2-1 deficit.

Rebecka Blomqvist, Ewa Pajor, Fridolina Rolfo, Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp lead the Wolves attack.

2021-03-31T11:40:00Z

Chelsea starting XI 🔵

With Niamh Charles unavailable through suspension and Maren Mjelde out with a long-term injury, Jess Carter steps into that right-back position for the Blues.

Erin Cuther, Sophie Ingle and Melanie Leupolz start as the middle three.

Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby lead Chelsea's attack 🔥

2021-03-31T11:35:00Z

Welcome back to Goal for another day of UWCL quarter-finals

Today we have the thrilling second legs of Wolfsburg vs Chelsea and Manchester City vs Barcelona 

The first match of the day kicks off in 25 minutes.

Chelsea have a marginal 2-1 lead from the first leg over a Wolfsburg side who dominated the attack.

Can the Blues hold one to a lead to advance through to the semi-finals?