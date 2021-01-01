Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

Manchester United are ready to delay any moves for a striker as they feel Mason Greenwood is well placed to learn from Edinson Cavani.

Cavani committed to a new deal at Old Trafford earlier in the week, and the Mirror claims it has persuaded United to hold fire on any bids for Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

United feel Cavani is key to helping Greenwood learn the trade of a number nine, which could save the club huge amounts in the transfer market.