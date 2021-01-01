Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Tierney nearing five-year deal

Barca to pass on Merino
Barcelona will pass up on a potential move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino as they are unwilling to meet the club's release clause, per Marca.
They are looking for a central midfield option with increased urgency after Georginio Wijnaldum's potential transfer was hijacked by Paris Saint-Germain.
But it will reportedly not be for Spain international Merino, who started Sociedad's 2019-20 Copa del Rey final triumph earlier this year.
Villa confirm Engels exit
Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Royal Antwerp for the transfer of Bjorn Engels, subject to the completion of a medical this weekend.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 18, 2021
Crystal Palace consider Favre (Sky Sports News)
Ex-Dortmund manager could join Eagles
Crystal Palace are mulling over a move for Lucien Favre to fill the managerial void at Selhurst Park, reports Sky Sports News.
Talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo fell through earlier this month as the Eagles look to appoint Roy Hodgson's successor.
Now, former Borussia Dortmund boss Favre, a DFL-Supercup winner in his last job, could be the subject of an approach from the Premier League outfit.
Tierney nears new Arsenal deal
Kieran Tierney is close to signing a new five-year contract with Arsenal, one that would tie up the Scotland international's future at the Emirates Stadium until 2026.
The Isle of Man-born left-back has been a key figure for the Gunners since his arrival in 2019, impressing across successive campaigns for Mikel Arteta's side.
Now, the 24-year-old - who is currently on Euro 2020 duty with his country - looks set to be rewarded with a bumper long-term deal, and hopes it will be finalised in the coming days.