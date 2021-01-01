Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

Juventus coach Max Allegri and President Andrea Agnelli are sure Giorgio Chiellini will be at the club next season, despite the 37-year-old defender being out of contract.

“I spoke to him on Monday, it seemed ridiculous to interrupt his vacation considering he’s been playing for two years uninterrupted, all to come and sign a piece of paper,” Agnelli told a press conference on Tuesday.

Allegri also indicated he would be relying on Chiellini to provide experience to his young Juve side as they aim to win the Serie A title back from Inter.