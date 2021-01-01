Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar extends PSG contract to 2026

Abderdeen confirm pre-contract deal for Woods
✍🏼 We have agreed a pre-contract deal with Gary Woods.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 7, 2021
🔴 The goalkeeper, who is currently on loan at the Dons from Oldham Athletic, will sign a two-year deal in the summer. #StandFree
Duffy returns to Brighton
Shane Duffy has returned to Brighton from his loan at Celtic amid speculation over his future, the Scottish club has confirmed.
The Seagulls man spent the season in Glasgow but has been linked with a move elsewhere in recent weeks.
His return to the south coast indicates Brighton may be making the moves to have him head out elsewhere.
Ugarkovic links up with Western Sydney
🚀💥🚀— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) May 7, 2021
Welcome to the Wanderers, @Stevenug14 #WSW pic.twitter.com/AV7TU3hAun
Chelsea eye Salah return (Bild)
Blues chasing Liverpool striker
Mohamed Salah is on a three-man shortlist of targets for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel this summer, claims Bild.
The Liverpool striker spent an unsuccessful period at Stamford Bridge in his younger years, before truly taking off on Anfield.
Now, the Blues reportedly want him back, along with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.
Jets land O'Doherty
We are pleased to announce the signing of Australia U-23’s representative Jordan O'Doherty, effective immediately.— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) May 6, 2021
➡ https://t.co/XLYxsmLGXH#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/YeQHk2PBhc
PL quartet keep tabs on Fleetwood teenager
Leicester, Leeds, Wolves and Aston Villa head a gaggle of Premier League clubs keen on Fleetwood Town youngster Josh Feeney, reports the Mail.
The 16-year-old, who has played for both England and Scotland at youth level, has enjoyed a rise through towards the senior ranks at the club this term.
Celtic are also one party keeping tabs on his future.
Istanbul Basaksehir eye up Taylor
Istanbul Basaksehir are in pursuit of out-of-contract Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, claims Sky Sports.
The Wales international could yet be offered a new deal by Dean Smith's side.
But at 32, the chance to likely finish his career abroad is of interest to him, with Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia mooted destinations.
Arteta says Arsenal's overhaul must be 'ruthless'
Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal's overhaul must be "ruthless" as one of the club's most disappointing seasons in recent memory nears an end.
Arsenal were eliminated from the Europa League by Villarreal on Thursday, falling in the semi-final to nearly ensure the Gunners will miss out on Europe entirely next season.Read the full story on Goal
Burnley plot Souttar raid
Burnley are plotting a Championship raid to bring Stoke City's Harry Souttar to the club, according to Lancs Live.
The Clarets have their eye on the 22-year-old Potters man, who could make the step up to the Premier League if Sean Dyche keeps his side up.
The Australia international has impressed at the bet365 Stadium since his arrival.
Klopp insists Oxlade-Chamberlain still has Liverpool future
Jurgen Klopp insists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still has a future at Liverpool, and has explained why he expects the midfielder to play a bigger role at Anfield next season.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has found opportunities hard to come by in this campaign, featuring only 14 times in all competitions for the Reds, and making only two starts.
Atuesta signs LAFC extension
El Profe 🖋️— LAFC (@LAFC) May 7, 2021
📝 #LAFC and @EduardAtuesta agree to a contract extension.
Zidane to leave Madrid for Juventus?
Zinedine Zidane could replace Andrea Pirlo as Juventus coach, according to Tuttosport.
The French coach is expected to leave Real Madrid after their exit from the Champions League, while pressure is building on Juve boss Pirlo.
Zidane could take time away from the game before taking on a new club, but the opportunity to return to Turin could prove too exciting to pass up.
Arsenal & Everton told to pay £35m for Berge
Sheffield United are demanding £35 million ($49m) for Sander Berge despite their relegation from the Premier League.
Yorkshire Live says the Bramall Lane side will not let him leave unless his release clause is triggered.
Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa have all been linked with a move for Berge.
Inter still want Paredes
Leandro Paredes could still end up at Inter this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side tried to land the midfielder to replace Christian Eriksen in January as the Denmark international struggled to fit in at San Siro.
Eriksen is now a cherished member of the squad, but that does not mean Inter have no use for a player like Paredes and could still snap him up.
Bochum target Rangers star Hagi
Bochum are plotting a bid for Rangers star Ianis Hagi if they win promotion to the Bundesliga.
Bochum are top of the second tier in Germany and Sport claims they are eyeing a move for the Romanian to strengthen their team for the top flight.
Man Utd & West Ham lead Milenkovic race (Calciomercato)
Fiorentina want €30m for centre-back
Nikola Milenkovic is ready to leave Fiorentina this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender has just over a year left on his contract at the Serie A side, meaning the club could be forced to sell him in the next transfer window or lose him for free next year.Manchester United and West Ham are at the front of the queue to sign him, but will have to pay around €30 million (£26m/$36m) to land him this summer.
Everton to move for Carragher
Everton could make a move for Wigan defender James Carragher.
The Telegraph says that the son of former Liverpool star Jamie is being monitored by the Premier League side and he is available for free this summer.
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2026 (L’Equipe)
The Brazilian has finally committed to a new long-term deal with the French giants
Neymar has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, L’Equipe reports.
The Brazil star has been constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona but he will stay put this summer as he is now tied to the club until 2026.The new deal is set to be announced on Saturday.
Barcelona want Malen if Depay doesn’t come
Barcelona have highlighted Donyell Malen as an alternative signing to Memphis Depay.
Mundo Deportivo says the Spanish giants will move for the PSV attacker should they fail to land Depay from Lyon this summer.
Eintracht Frankfurt eye Real Madrid icon Raul
Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in appointing Raul as coach ahead of next season.
Goal understands that the Real Madrid legend has been approached by the German side but both parties have agreed not to open negotiations until later this month.