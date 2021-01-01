Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly

Bayern ready to pay Upamecano's release clause
Manchester United have never been in advanced talks to sign Upamecano - always been appreciated but ‘unlikely’. He’s the main target for Bayern Münich prepared to pay the release clause, Chelsea and Liverpool are still in the race. Also PSG interest now cooled down 🔴 #mufc— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021
Vieira, Terry & Wagner interviewing for Bournemouth job
Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner are all set to interview for the vacant Bournemouth managerial position, reports The Athletic.
Terry is currently serving as Aston Villa's assistant head coach, while Vieira and Wagner were sacked earlier this season by Nice and Schalke, respectively.
Bournemouth are looking to bounce straight back up to the Premier League after their relegation last season.
Hodge moves to Derry on loan from Man City
<
🔴⚪️ 𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝑱𝒐𝒆 𝑯𝒐𝒅𝒈𝒆!— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) February 10, 2021
✍️ Derry City are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Joe Hodge on loan from @ManCity https://t.co/Iieb3pgOK6#WeAreDerryCity | #RAWA28 pic.twitter.com/KLjoUHQp8E
Udinese won't rule out De Paul sale following Liverpool links
Udinese have not ruled selling Rodrigo De Paul in the summer following links with Liverpool in the January transfer window.
Liverpool were credited with an interest in De Paul last month along with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter, having seen the Argentine shine at Stadio Friuli in the first half of the season.
Arsenal-linked Solomon confirms Premier League interest
Arsenal-linked striker Manor Solomon has confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing him.
Solomon has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent months, with reports claiming the 21-year-old's agent Pini Zahavi having been in touch with the club's technical director Edu over a potential summer deal.
The Gunners are not the only club in England considering a swoop for Solomon, though, with the Shakhtar Donetsk star now claiming he has several different options with regards to his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Milan eager to tie Calabria down to fresh terms
Milan are eager to tie Davide Calabria down to fresh terms, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old will be handed the chance to extend his stay at San Siro through to 2025, with his annual earning set to increase to €1.6 million.
Milan are hoping to finalise the contract before the end of the season, with Calabria having played a key role in Milan's rise to the top of the Serie A table.
Gayle nearing Newcastle exit
Dwight Gayle is nearing a move away from Newcastle - according to The Chronicle.
The 31-year-old has grown frustrated by a lack of minutes at St James' Park, and he only has five months left to run on his contract.
Gayle is set to leave Newcastle when he becomes a free agent in June, unless the club offers him a suitable new deal.
Ex-Netherlands & Villa defender Vlaar retires
▪️ Vlaar retires from football— AZ (@AZAlkmaar) February 10, 2021
📰 Vlaar zet een punt achter zijn loopbaan.#AZ #RV4 #OneOfOurOwn🎓 @RonVlaar4
Man City cool Lautaro interest
Manchester City have cooled their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to Eurosport.
The Premier League leaders were looking at the Argentine as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose current deal is due to expire this summer.
However, City have now given up on signing Martinez, with Inter expected to tie him down to a new contract in the coming weeks.
Jonny extends until 2025
Wolves full-back Jonny Otto has signed a contract extension that ties him to the Molineux club until 2025.
💬 @JonnyOtto19 has something to say...— Wolves (@Wolves) February 10, 2021
👀 pic.twitter.com/guqvgPYzJ4
Mustafi wants Germany stay
Shkodran Mustafi wants to stay in Germany beyond the summer, but it is unlikely that he will remain with Schalke, Sport Bild claims.
The report states that the former Arsenal defender is keen to remain in his homeland but continue to play football in Germany's top tier.
With Schalke odds-on for relegation, Mustafi's future looks to be elsewhere in the Bundesliga.
Celtic still chasing Wednesday's Shaw
Glasgow giants Celtic remain in negotiations with Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Shaw over a pre-contract, Football Insider claims.
It is said that Wednesday are attempting to convince the versatile 19-year-old to sign an extension to stay in Sheffield, however, with Shaw's current deal set to expire at the end of the season.
With the ball now in Shaw's court, a decision will have to be made before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Bayern considering Sosa & Friedl
Bayern Munich are looking at Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Marco Friedl of Werder Bremen as possible replacements for David Alaba, according to Sport Bild.
Friedl, a former Bayern youth, is said to have a buyback clause in his Bremen contract of around €10 million.
Sosa, meanwhile, would reportedly cost the Bavarian side somewhere in the region of €20 million.
Gaya to snub Premier Leauge & Liga interest
Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, who previously had offers from Real Madrid and Arsenal, continues to attract interest, according to Tribina Deportiva.
The 25-year-old, however, has no interest in leaving his current club, the report claims, with the wide defender keen to remain with Los Che for the foreseeable future.
Leeds to offer Bamford bumper new terms
Leeds are set to open talks with Patrick Bamford over a bumper new deal at Elland Road, Football Insider reports.
The in-form striker will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and the Premier League side are keen to tie down the 27-year-old.
With 12 top-flight goals this season, Bamford has played a huge part in Leeds climbing to 10th in the table.
Tielemans in line for Leicester extension
Youri Tielemans is in line for a contract extension at Leicester City - according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Belgian midfielder's current deal is not due to expire until 2023, but the Foxes are eager to secure his long-term future.
Tieleman's is currently enjoying a fine 2020-21 campaign at Leicester, with six goals and three assists to his name from 30 appearances in all competitions.
Milan want to sign Dalot on permanent deal
Milan want to sign Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old is currently on loan at San Siro from Manchester United, and the Rossoneri are planning to bring him onto their books outright when that agreement ends.
United paid £19 million ($26m) to sign Dalot from Porto in 2018, but Milan are hoping they can acquire the full-back for a reduced fee.
Real Madrid interested in Olmo
RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to OkDario.
The Blancos want to bring in the 22-year-old as a replacement for Lucas Vazquez, who has been tipped to leave the club in the summer.
Olmo, who began his career in Barcelona's La Masia academy, has scored twice in 20 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this term.
Elhamed set to leave Celtic
Hatem Elhamed is set to leave Celtic and return to Hapoel Be'er Sheva- according to Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old has arrived in Israel ahead of a medical with the club he played for before joining the Hoops in 2019.
Elhamed has struggled for regular football at Celtic recently, and head coach Neil Lennon has admitted that being so far away from his family has taken its toll on the defender.
Man City closing in on Fluminense teenager Kayky
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Fluminense teenager Kayky - according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 17-year-old will sign a contract at Etihad Stadium once a €10 million-plus add-ons deal is complete, but won't join up with the club's youth team until 2022.
A number of Spanish clubs were also keen on Kayky, but he has chosen to continue his development in Manchester.
Bosz and Favre on Nice short list
Lucien Favre and Peter Bosz are both on Nice's short list for their next head coach, Le10Sport reports.
Favre was sacked by Borussia Dortmund earlier this season and another former Dortmund coach, Bosz, is currently in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.
Adrian Ursea has been in charge at Nice since the club sacked Patrick Vieira in December.
Mourinho dismisses Kane transfer talk
Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham need just one more Carabao Cup win to ease some of the talk around a potential Harry Kane exit.
Kane has starred in north London for several years but still has no silverware to show for it.
Read what Mourinho said about Kane's future right here
Pochettino nears Austin FC move
Latest on Tomás Pochettino to Austin FC with reporting from @MartinMC018: Talleres close to acquiring the 20% Boca have of Pochettino. Would then facilitate a sale to Austin FC.— Arch Bell (@ArchBell) February 9, 2021
Escobar completes Newell's move
#ATLUTD loans Franco Escobar to Newell’s Old Boys.— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 9, 2021
📝 https://t.co/ejtK7t2dhb pic.twitter.com/2MCyW4xQjl
Man Utd urged to extend Cavani contract
Manchester United should do everything possible to keep Edinson Cavani at the club, according to Mark Hughes.
“He’s had a big influence, and if it was my decision I’d sign him straight away because I think he’s an outstanding player," Hughes told TalkSport of the Uruguayan, who joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further term.
Palace torn over Hodgson future
Crystal Palace are at a crossroads over the future of manager Roy Hodgson, reports the Daily Mail.
Hodgson is out of contract at the end of the season, and the club is torn between keeping faith in the veteran for another year or appointing a younger manager, with Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche among the possible candidates.
Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly (The Sun)
Reds management were dissuaded by the defender's huge price tag
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left furious at his club's inability to close a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Sun.
The Napoli defender was Klopp's prime target during the January transfer window, but Liverpool's owners refused to consider him due to the £100 million ($138m) price tag placed on his shoulders.
Messi is Spain's biggest taxpayer
Barcelona star Lionel Messi paid more tax than any other individual in Spain over the last four years, reports El Periodico.
The Argentine will have contributed a total of €370 million (£324m/$448m) from 2017 to 2021 by the end of the current season, with massive uncertainty over whether he will continue at Camp Nou.
Thiago Silva reveals 'nice surprise' from Lampard
Thiago Silva says a “nice surprise” from Frank Lampard immediately assured him he made the right choice when joining Chelsea over the summer.
The Brazil defender moved to the Premier League shortly before his 36th birthday, bringing an end to his eight-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.
Silva says he had no doubts about his decision to head to Stamford Bridge, but appreciated a gesture he received from his new manager as he prepared for the move.
Reynolds & McElhenny complete Wrexham takeover
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a takeover of National League side Wrexham AFC, the club have announced.
The duo have made a £2 million equity investment into the club, who are currently in the fifth tier of English football.
Ex-USMNT forward Johannsson in talks with Polish side
Former United States international Aron Johannsson is in talks with Polish side Lech Poznan, according to ESPN.
The 30-year-old is a free agent, having most recently played in Sweden at Hammarby.