Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve ready to sell USMNT star McKennie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked by Manchester United imminently, with the club fully behind the Norwegian, says The Sun.

The former Red Devils favourite has faced a tricky run of results and has harder tests ahead as he looks to ignite another push for maiden silverware in charge.

But despite that, he has the full backing of those at the top at Old Trafford, despite suggestions that his career could be on the line over the next few months.