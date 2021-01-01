Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weigh bid for long-sought Gimenez

Norwich City are hopeful they can keep Tottenham loanee Ollie Skipp for another year, particularly if they secure promotion from the Championship, writes Football Insider.

The Canaries have in the past acknowledged Skipp, 20, is too good for them to be able to sign on a permanent basis.

However, they'll make their case to Spurs that another loan, this time playing full-time in the Premier League, would help his development as a defensive midfielder more than potentially spending prolonged time on Jose Mourinho's bench.