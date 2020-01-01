Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi and Suarez to link up in Miami

Sirino absent from Mamelodi Sundowns training as transfer rumours persist
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash against Orlando Pirates, but attacker Gaston Sirino reportedly snubbed Monday’s workout.
'You never know' - West Ham's Noble unsure of Rice future amid Chelsea and Man Utd rumours
Mark Noble says that he hopes Declan Rice will remain with West Ham for the foreseeable future, although the veteran midfielder admitted "you never know" what can happen as big clubs swirl.
Roma interested in Frimpong but need Celtic to lower price
AS Roma are considering a bid for Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong but need the Scottish club to lower their asking price.
The Serie A club are keen on the 20-year-old right back but want to pay less than Celtic's €15 million (£13.7m) valuation, Gazetta dello Sport says, as reported by Glasgow Live.
Former Man City youth player Frimpong has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions this season.
Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 matches
Sheffield Wednesday have terminated the contract of manager Tony Pulis with immediate effect #swfc— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 28, 2020
Former Victory midfielder Mahazi retires from football
Ex-Melbourne Victory playmaker Rashid Mahazi has confirmed his retirement from football via Instagram.
The 28-year-old started his senior career at Victory and enjoyed stints at Western Sydney Wanderers and most recently Incheon United.
Mahazi was a part of the Victory team that won the A-League double in 2014-15 and lifted the FFA Cup in 2015.
Messi and Suarez to join Inter Miami after 2022
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plan to play together at MLS club Inter Miami but not until 2022, according to Catalunya Radio.
Barcelona star Messi is contracted at Camp Nou until the end of the current season, while Atletico's Suarez has a deal in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2022.