Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City

Juventus in talks for Rovella
Juventus have entered talks over Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella, reports Gianluca Di Marzio (per Football Italia).
The Italy Under-21 international is unsettled at his current club, who would rather cash in now than wait until his contract expires in June.
Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City
City will insist on buyback clause for Braaf
Borussia Dortmund are looking to repeat the transfer coup achieved with Jadon Sancho once more, according to Bild.
Jayden Braaf, 18, has come under the spotlight at Signal Iduna Park after shining, like Sancho, in the Manchester City youth system.
City are likely to demand up to €10 million for the youngster, as well as insisting that a buyback clause is included in any deal.
Almeyda to turn down Cruz Azul interest
💣💣 Matías Almeyda NO SERÁ el entrenador de Cruz Azul. Los detalles, vía @superdeportivo. 🔵🔵👇👇https://t.co/4LyLV7zy0A— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 28, 2020
Milan to make Zaha approach
Milan are considering a January move for Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha, reports the Mirror.
Mauricio Pochettino, who is a long-time admirer of the striker, could also renew his interest at new employers PSG.
Arteta addresses Isco speculation
Mikel Arteta is keeping quiet on Arsenal's transfer plans amid talk that Real Madrid's Isco could be heading to north London.
"The last few results won't change our approach to the window. And obviously we can't talk about any individual players," the manager told reporters following the Gunners' 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Tuesday, per the Mirror.