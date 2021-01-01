Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to extend Ronaldo's contract through to 2023

Arsenal have no chance of keeping Odegaard
Arsenal have “zero” chance of keeping Martin Odegaard beyond the end of the season, claims Guillem Balague.
The Gunners have taken the Norwegian on loan from Real Madrid for the remainder of 2020-21, but the playmaking midfielder is wanted back at Santiago Bernabeu when that agreement comes to a close.
Juve to extend Ronaldo's contract through to 2023 (Tuttosport)
Serie A giants plan new deal for superstar forward
Juventus are, according to Tuttosport, preparing to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract through to the summer of 2023.
That would give the Bianconeri 12 more months of the Portuguese than they are currently committed to, with the Serie A giants eager to keep a five-time Ballon d'Or winner around as he shows no sign of slowing down.
Ighalo passes Al-Shabab medical
Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has passed his medical ahead of completing a transfer to Al-Shabab, Sky Sports reports.
The forward will make the switch from Shanghai Shenhua on a permanent deal and sign a two-and-a-half-year contract, with an announcement expected in the next 24 hours.
Laporte could consider Man City exit if he doesn't play more
Aymeric Laporte has hinted that a summer transfer call lies in store at Manchester City, with the French defender admitting that he may have to start weighing up his options despite being happy at the Etihad Stadium.
Having taken in just 12 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, Laporte has told BT Sport after his latest outing against Burnley: "At the moment I'm here, I'll play, we'll see what happens.
"I'm happy at Manchester City, I always thought I'd spend many years here. I hope that will happen.
"I will see what happens between now and the end of the season but for now I'm happy."
Fabio urges Man Utd to sign another right-back
Manchester United should be making the addition of another right-back a top priority for the summer transfer window, says Fabio da Silva, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka needing the same competition as Luke Shaw in order to take his game to greater heights.
The former Red Devils full-back told the Manchester Evening News: "If you see how Luke Shaw is doing this season, I think it’s the best season he’s been having for so long at Man United. [Alex] Telles has made him improve, someone to say ‘if you’re not playing well, if you’re not concentrating, working hard, you’re going to lose your place’.
“"his definitely makes you play better, so for Wan-Bissaka if they bring in a good right-back, you’re going to help him to improve."
Olmo dreams of playing in Spain again
RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has admitted that he hopes to return to Spain at some point in his career, potentially alerting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The 22-year-old is considered one of Europe's top young players and has impressed in the Bundesliga following his switch from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.
Asked about his future, Olmo told Sport Bild: "I would be lying if I said that it is not my goal to play in my home country at some point."
On possible interest from Real, Barca and Atletico Madrid, Olmo added: “I don't think about that. I am really focused on Leipzig."
Koeman slams Di Maria over Messi transfer comments
Chiellini: I was a fool to turn down Arsenal
Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that he regrets turning down the chance to join Arsenal when they attempted to sign him at the age of 16.
In an interview with French magazine So Foot, Chiellini says: "In hindsight, I was a fool to decline that offer. I was 16, I played in Serie C, I got a huge offer.
"I didn't feel ready. If I had accepted, it would have given the impression of betraying Livorno."
Ramsey tipped to return to Arsenal
Robert Pires admits to being no “fortune teller”, but the Arsenal legend believes Aaron Ramsey will return to Emirates Stadium from Juventus at some stage in the near future.
Pires has told TuttoJuve: "He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller."
Man Utd & Everton eye Celtic wonderkid
Manchester United and Everton have, according to Tuttomercatoweb, asked questions of Vincent Angelini's availability at Celtic.
The 17-year-old goalkeeper is considered to be a hot prospect and is also attracting admiring glances from Lazio, AC Milan and Atalanta.
Dzeko to leave Roma in the summer
Edin Dzeko is destined to leave Roma at the end of the season, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The former Manchester City striker has seen a return to England mooted, with Everton among the Premier League clubs said to be keen on landing the experienced Bosnian.
Frimpong deal 'suits all parties' - Mills
Celtic's £11.5 million sale of Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen is a good deal for all concerned, says Danny Mills.
Mills told Football Insider: “It’s a great price and I’m sure Celtic are thinking ‘Ooh, £11m? Do we really need him? We’re not going to win the league this year. So you know what, £11m, we’ll take that.
“It probably suits all parties in the current climate.”
'Rangers to sell Morelos amid disciplinary issues'
Rangers will sell striker Alfredo Morelos this summer because of his constant disciplinary problems, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.
Morelos is serving a three-match ban for stamping on an opponent, his second violent conduct charge this season and the latest in a series of misdeeds during his time in Glasgow.
Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Gerrard will be very frustrated, I bet he’s had numerous private talks with Morelos in his office and told him to count down.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if in the summer, Rangers look to sell him for a decent fee. They can bring in someone else who isn’t going to miss half the season through suspension.”
Rodgers keeps Choudhury promise after failed transfer
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he promised Hamza Choudhury a greater first team role after a rumoured January move failed to materialise.
The midfielder was linked with a loan to Newcastle, but stayed with the Foxes and started their 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham.
Rodgers said after the victory at Craven Cottage: “I said to him on the Monday after training and framed it for him: ‘You may not get out, and if you don’t, you’re playing on Wednesday night, and that shows you how important you are to us, you’re going to play in our next Premier League game.’"
Swansea boss: 'Long list' of players we tried to sign
Swansea manager Steve Cooper says the Championship promotion chasers made bids for several players on top of the six they recruited in January.
Speaking after their 3-1 victory over Rotherham, Cooper said: "We were in for quite a number of players over the last few months, some that were kept lukewarm and some you turned down straight away. There’s a long list of players we enquired about."
Swansea are third in the English second tier, just a single point off the automatic promotion spots.
Borussia Dortmund reduce Sancho asking price (Sport Bild)
The Bundesliga side are reportedly willing to accept a lower fee for the England international
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to accept a drastically reduced transfer fee for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Sport Bild.
The Bundesliga side wanted more than £100 million for the England international last summer, scuppering the hopes of Manchester United and others.
However, reports in Germany suggest Dortmund will settle for around £88m in the next window, amid financial pressures enforced by the coronavirus crisis.
Fans vandalize home over Paulinho transfer
Tuchel explains blocking Chelsea loan deals
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had a lot on his agenda when he took over for Frank Lampard last month, but he found time to take a decisive stance on the futures of two wonderkids.
Rather than loaning out Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin as many expected, he rejected offers to keep them at his new club for the rest of the season, citing how close they both are to being first-team quality.
Marseille contact Palmeiras manager about vacancy (Globo Esporte)
Marseille are moving fast to find a long-term replacement for manager Andre Villas-Boas, who offered his resignation this week, and Globo Esporte writes the club have checked in on Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira regarding the position.
Ferreira is fresh off winning the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores over Santos.
Mbappe would 'love to go to Real Madrid'
Kylian Mbappe is eager to join Real Madrid, his former team-mate Jese told El Partidazo de COPE. The striker's admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, the longtime Madrid icon, could fuel a move to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps in Spain.
Montreal FC sign Johnsen
Le Club fait l'acquisition de l'attaquant Bjørn Johnsen du club de première division sud-coréenne Ulsan Hyundai
The Club acquires forward Bjørn Johnsen from @kleague club Ulsan Hyundai >>> https://t.co/OQ5atiJ3Ji#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/gWsMR3V94I
Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role (Daily Mail)
Ex-defender considered for Bournemouth job
Chelsea legend John Terry is in line to step into management for the first time with Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail.
The former England defender is currently at Aston Villa, where he acts as Dean Smith's assistant manager.
Celtic lose Harper to MLS
Arsenal lead chase for promising defender
The Gunners are ahead of rival Tottenham in the chase to secure the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, the Sport Bild reports.
N'Dicka is just 21 years old but viewed by some as mature enough for the Premier League.
Di Maria sees 'big chance' of Messi transfer to PSG
The Argentinian attacker wants his compatriot to join him in France
Less than a week after Angel Di Maria publicly angled for Lionel Messi to join him at Paris Saint-Germain, the player has told Canal+ "there is a big chance" of such a move happening. He said it would simply take patience to let the transfer develop.