Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham mull permanent Bale move

The 23-year-old could be deemed excess to the Blues' needs this summer

As reports of Chelsea wanting to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland intensify, talk of them shipping out forward Tammy Abraham have also gained pace.

The Telegraph reports that West Ham United, Leicester City, Southampton, Brighton and Aston Villa would be among the most aggressive pursuants of Abraham if he became available in the transfer market.

Abraham has scored 21 goals across the past two Premier League seasons for Chelsea.