Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham mull permanent Bale move

Abraham would be coveted if Chelsea want to sell (Telegraph)
The 23-year-old could be deemed excess to the Blues' needs this summer
As reports of Chelsea wanting to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland intensify, talk of them shipping out forward Tammy Abraham have also gained pace.
The Telegraph reports that West Ham United, Leicester City, Southampton, Brighton and Aston Villa would be among the most aggressive pursuants of Abraham if he became available in the transfer market.
Abraham has scored 21 goals across the past two Premier League seasons for Chelsea.
Jelavic announces retirement
Nikica Jelavic, who tallied 30 Premier League goals with Everton and Hull City, has retired.
His Croatian club, Lokomotiva Zagreb, communicated his decision on social media.
Man Utd youth prospect attracting attention
Doncaster find interim boss
Andy Butler will manage Doncaster through the end of the season, reports Sky Sports.
The Rovers are in the League One promotion picture, sitting in sixth place with at least two games in hand over everyone above them.
Cuisance in dark over Marseille future
Michael Cuisance hopes to discover his Marseille future when he meets with new coach Sampaoli, per TZ.
The Bayern Munich loanee, who joined the Ligue 1 outfit last year on loan after a move to Leeds collapsed at the final hour, has struggled to justify his reputation and appears to be struggling with his new side.
But with Sampaoli now at the helm, Cuisance hopes to meet with him to discuss whether he figures in more long-term plans as he looks to kick on.
Leeds, Saints chase Alaves goalkeeper
Leeds and Southampton are set to jostle up against each other in a bid to sign Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, says Todo Fichajes.
The Whites and Saints, who faced off last week in the Premier League, are looking to bring in the 28-year-old to provide some experience, with the former intending him as a replacement for Kiko Casilla.
Sevilla previously attempted to sign Pacheco but are no longer in the market for him, leaving the two English sides in a straight fight.
Milan eye full-time Tomori move
Fikayo Tomori looks set to make a full-time switch to Milan following a blistering start to his loan spell away from Chelsea, says Gianluca Di Marzio.
The England international swapped Stamford Bridge for San Siro in a move sanctioned by Frank Lampard.
It means incoming Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has not been able to examine the defender up close - and now he looks likely to be forced to contend with a big-money offer from the Serie A side.
Inter Miami hone in on Ronaldo
Inter Miami are working around the clock to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join the fledgling MLS outfit next year, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Juventus forward sees his deal in Serie A run out next year and could be tempted to have a crack at America.
Lionel Messi is thought to have shunned a move to Florida to snag a deal with Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, but David Beckham hopes he can bring the man who succeeded him at Manchester United and Real Madrid to the Sunshine State.
MK Dons sign McEachran
#MKDons have signed free-agent midfielder Josh McEachran on a short-term deal ✍️— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) March 1, 2021
Full story 👉 https://t.co/4edprLiCt3#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/EGfJFDNZna
Tottenham mull permanent Bale move (Express)
Madrid keen to move on Welshman for Mbappe
Tottenham are reportedly mulling a permanent move for Gareth Bale after the Real Madrid man made good his promise following an upturn in form for the club, claims the Express.
Spurs originally took the Welshman on loan from Los Blancos, bringing him back to his former club, and though initially cool on the idea of an extension, are now softening their stance.
It will be music to Madrid's ears too, with the Spanish giants intending to use a Bale exit to free up funds for the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.