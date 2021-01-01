Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona

Dortmund want Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid, Fichajes claims.
The German side are in the market for a young goalkeeper and see the 22-year-old as a good option.
PSG want Icardi-Aguero swap with Barcelona (El Nacional)
Messi wants Aguero to join him at Ligue 1 giants
Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Sergio Aguero from Barcelona and are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi in exchange.
El Nacional reports Lionel Messi wants to reunite with his fellow Argentina striker in the French capital. Aguero moved to Barca to play alongside Messi and was devastated to see him leave soon after.
Meanwhile, Icardi is not getting along with Messi at PSG and faces being forced out of the club.
Inter to battle Arsenal for Jovic
Inter are the latest team to show interest in Luka Jovic, according to Calciomercato.it.
The striker was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Nerazzurri are hopeful of getting him on loan with an option to buy from Real Madrid.
Darboe agrees new Roma deal
Ebrima Darboe has reached an agreement with Roma over a new contract, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The Serie A side will soon confirm a five-year deal for the young star.
Juve in talks to lower Morata price
Juventus are in talks with Atletico Madrid to lower the fee they will have to pay to sign Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis, says Tuttosport.
The Serie A side currently have a deal to pay €35 million if they want to keep the striker, but they hope to lower that price in case they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.