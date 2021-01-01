Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Ronaldo for free

Sterling could be sold to make room for Portugal icon

Manchester City are eager to sign Cristiano Ronaldo but only if they can get him in a free transfer, says Corriere dello Sport.

The Portugal star's future at Juventus has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks as his agent is said to be looking to arrange a move.

Having lost out on the signing of Harry Kane, City hope to get the ex-Manchester United hero but have told agent Jorge Mendes they do not want to pay a transfer fee for him.

Meanwhile, City will have to sell a player to make room for him and Raheem Sterling is considered the main candidate to be sacrificed.