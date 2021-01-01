Transfer news and rumours LIVE: No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages

Barca will not be allowed to bend the rules to keep star

Barcelona will not be granted an increased salary cap by La Liga to allow them to keep Lionel Messi, according to Sport.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, rejected a request from the Catalan to be given some wiggle room.

Should Messi sign a new contract, Barca must reduce their wages to fit their star's deal under the league's salary rules.