Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images

Krafth set to be offloaded by Newcastle

2021-07-04T22:55:40Z

Newcastle are ready to let Sweden international defender Emil Krafth depart the club, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, the scouting staff are said to have discussed 44 different signing targets at a recent meeting.

Man Utd progressing in Camavinga chase (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-07-04T22:29:24Z

Red Devils talks with France star heating up

Anderson set to return to Lazio

2021-07-04T22:26:19Z

Felipe Anderson is set to return to Lazio after a failed stint at West Ham, according to TMW.

The Brazilian will depart on a free transfer but the Hammers will receive 50 per cent of any future fee Lazio get.

No Barcelona leeway over Messi wages (Sport)

2021-07-04T22:24:10Z

Barca will not be allowed to bend the rules to keep star

Barcelona will not be granted an increased salary cap by La Liga to allow them to keep Lionel Messi, according to Sport.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, rejected a request from the Catalan to be given some wiggle room.

Should Messi sign a new contract, Barca must reduce their wages to fit their star's deal under the league's salary rules.

Spurs want to keep Kane - Paratici

2021-07-04T22:16:48Z

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici says that keeping Harry Kane is a “goal for the club”.

Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Man City as he eyes the chance to win more silverware.

Get the full story on Goal