Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea propose Jorginho-Eriksen swap deal

Chelsea's academy stars outshining big-money signings
Until Tammy Abraham's 64th-minute goal, Chelsea were second best against mid-table Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Thomas Tuchel was left ranting and raving on the touchline with history looking like it would repeat itself; Chelsea lost their last appearance at Oakwell in 2008.
But, in the end, the Blues' academy stars saved the day in a 1-0 victory.
Arsenal failed with Riqui Puig approach (The Express)
Gunners tried to bring in Barca starlet
Arsenal failed with a January approach for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig - according to The Express.
The Gunners tried to bring in the 21-year-old before settling on a loan deal for Real Madrid winger Martin Odegaard.
Barca ultimately decided against offloading Puig, who has scored once in five La Liga appearances this term.
Chelsea propose Jorginho-Eriksen swap deal (Calciomercatoweb)
Blues want to sign Inter star
Chelsea have proposed a swap deal involving Jorginho and Christian Eriksen to Inter in the summer transfer window - according to Calciomercatoweb.
The Blues will demand a €20 million (£18m/$24m) payment to finalise the deal, with the Nerazzurri open to selling the Danish midfielder at the end of the season.
Jorginho will head to San Siro if the two clubs can reach a final agreement, but talks are still very much in the early stages.
West Ham & Leeds-linked Bondswell set for PL move
West Ham and Leeds United-linked Matthew Bondswell is set for a move to the Premier League - according to Football Insider.
The 18-year-old is a free agent after terminating his contract at RB Leipzig, and is now negotiating terms with an unnamed club from the English top flight.
Bondswell has been touted to join eight West Ham or Leeds, while Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in his services in the past.
Chelsea plotting Ruiz-Atil swoop
Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil - according to The Sun.
New Blues boss Thomas Tuchel handed the 18-year-old his debut at Parc des Princes, and is now hoping to arrange a reunion at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea officials have already held talks with Ruiz-Atil's representatives, with the teenager's current contract set to expire at the end of June.
Modric offers to take pay-cut at Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)
Croatian eager to extend stay at Santiago Bernabeu
Luka Modric has offered to take a pay-cut at Real Madrid in order to sign a contract - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Croatian is due to drop into the free agency pool this summer, and the Blancos cannot afford to offer him an improved deal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Modric is willing to accept a wage reduction so that he can stay with Madrid for at least one more season, having been a key member of Zinedine Zidane's squad once again in 2020-21.
Dortmund interested in Gladbach star Neuhaus
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund - according to Kicker.
BVB are weighing up a summer move for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around €40 million (£35m/$49m).
However, Dortmund may face competition from several other top European clubs for Neuhaus, with Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City also tracking his progress.
PSG join race to sign Kounde
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - according to AS.
The French champions have registered their interest in the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months.
Kounde has appeared in 18 La Liga matches for Sevilla this season, scoring once.
Roma identify top three transfer targets
Roma have identified their top three transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window - according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Giallorossi first want to replace Spanish goalkeeper Pau Torres with Udinese's Juan Musso, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2023.
Roma will then turn their attention to signing a new striker as Edin Dzeko nears the exit door, with Torino's Andrea Belotti and Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic at the top of their list.
Raiola refuses to rule out Serie A return for Pogba
Mino Raiola has refused to rule out a potential return to Serie A for Paul Pogba, while claiming "people get nervous" when he talks about the Manchester United star.
Pogba's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with it reported that Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old, who re-joined United from Juve for £89 million ($123m) in 2016, has long been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium, and Raiola has passed up the chance to silence those rumours once and for all.
