Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool plot Ramsey swoop

Rooney wants Bardsley at Derby
Wayne Rooney wants Phil Bardsley at Derby if the Rams dodge relegation from the Championship, says the Sun.
The former Manchester United duo are close, and now the latter could be tempted to leave Burnley for new pastures.
Rooney has been fighting to keep Derby in the second tier following a points deduction earlier in the season.
Liverpool plot Ramsey swoop (Sun)
The right-back could learn under Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool are eyeing Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay as an understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Sun claims.
The defender is reportedly in a similar mould to the England international and the FA Cup finalists believe he could offer strong cover in the position.
Cresswell eyes Merseyside move
West Ham's Aaron Cresswell is reportedly open to a move back towards his native Merseyside this summer, says the Sun.
The Hammers have been in superb form this season and the 32-year-old has played his part in that success.
But with his deal set to expire next season, Cresswell would consider offers to seek a move back to where he has his familial roots.
Salzburg terms for Fernando revealed
RB Salzburg will pay bit more than €6m for Fernando. He’s gonna join RB Salzburg from Shakhtar Donetsk to replace Karim Adeyemi who’s set to leave this summer. 🇧🇷🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2022
Done deal as reported yesterday ⤵️ https://t.co/XUa2880zNu
Millwall want loan for Newcastle's Anderson
Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson is in the sights of a loan move by Millwall for next season, says the Sun.
The midfielder, 19, has spent the latter half of the season with Bristol Rovers after joining them in January, where he has impressed.
Now, he could head to London next season to pick up more game time away from the Magpies.