Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City plot move for Real Madrid star Kroos

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Toni Kroos 2022-23
Getty

Guardiola wants Kroos at Man City (El Nacional)

2022-09-06T22:29:57.000Z

Manchester City are considering a move for Toni Kroos in January, El Nacional reports.

The midfielder has rejected Real Madrid's offer to extend his contract beyond next summer and he could end up being sold in January.

Pep Guardiola has long wanted the Germany international at City and has told the board of his desire to bring him to the Premier League soon.

Keira Walsh to join Barcelona

2022-09-06T22:28:20.000Z

Keira Walsh is on the verge of completing a move to Barcelona from Manchester City, Sport reports.

The Spanish side have finally come to an agreement with City over a transfer for Walsh, who will soon travel to Barcelona to sign a contract.

Bayern deny Kane rumours

2022-09-06T22:25:44.000Z

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied reports that the club have told Harry Kane to reject a new contract offer from Tottenham.

Salihamidzic said: "I think that was a bit overplayed. I don't think [CEO] Oliver Kahn is forcing a signing from him. As I said, then you can all slow down a bit. There's nothing to it."

Sporting CP sign Arthur Gomes

2022-09-06T22:20:35.000Z

Sporting CP have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old winger Arthur Gomes from Estoril.

The Brazilian came through the youth system at Santos.

Snodgrass joins Hearts

2022-09-06T22:17:17.000Z

Robert Snodgrass has joined Hearts, it has been confirmed.

The Scotland international has signed a one-year contract with the Premiership side.