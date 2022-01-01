Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reject PSG's £70m Bernardo offer

Leicester eye Dortmund's Akanji
Leicester City are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji on loan in the ongoing transfer window amid Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana, according to Daily Mail.
The Foxes have rejected three bids from Chelsea for Fofana but the Blues are determined to sign the French defender. Also, Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare is on Rennes and Roma's radar.
Neal Maupay set to join Everton
Brighton Maupay is undergoing medicals with Everton and is all set to sign for the Toffees soon, according to Sky Sports.
Maupay was also on Fulham's radar earlier in the window but Everton swooped in at the last moment and are now set to sign him on a 3+1 years contract.
Arkadiusz Milik joins Juventus on loan
Juventus have roped in Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Olympique Marseille with a buying option.
The official statement from Juventus read, "The Bianconeri squad and, specifically, the Bianconeri attack has been enforced. Arkadiusz Milik has signed for the club on loan from Olympique Marseille and from today he is officially a Juventus player."
Chelsea set to activate Zakharyan’s release clause
Chelsea are keen on signing Russian teenager Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow in the ongoing transfer window, reports Sports-Express.
The report suggests that the Blues are prepared to activate the 19-year-old's release clause which is €15m (£12.6m) to secure his signing.
Everton in pole position to sign Blackburn forward
Everton are closing in on signing Chilean forward Ben Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn Rovers for over £20m, according to 90minutes.
Several clubs like Sevilla, Nice, West Ham, Leeds and Wolves are keen on roping in the 23-year-old player but the Toffees are currently leading the race to secure his signature.
Newcastle target Gallagher loan deal
Newcastle are targeting a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher - according to The Telegraph.
The 22-year-old shone on loan at Crystal Palace last season but is struggling to fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
Gallagher could have the option to join Eddie Howe's ranks at Newcastle, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will let him leave on a temporary basis again.
Pavard rejects Man Utd (L'Equipe)
Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard has rejected a transfer to Manchester United - according to L'Equipe.
United submitted a formal bid for the 26-year-old but he has made it clear that he wants to remain at Allianz Arena.
Pavard has also been linked with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus this summer.
Sociedad join Cavani race
Real Sociedad have entered the race to sign former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani - according to COPE.
The 35-year-old is being eyed as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who is on the verge of completing a big-money move to Newcastle.
Cavani is also a target for Valencia, but Sociedad are poised to steal in and hijack a deal at the last minute.
Athletic Club defender Martinez wants to join Barca
Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez wants to join Barcelona - according to SPORT.
The Blaugrana have seen a €20 million bid for the 31-year-old rejected, but he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club in January.
Martinez has been stalling on talks over a new contract with Athletic Club because he is determined seal a move to Barca.
Aurier agrees Nottingham Forest move
Serge Aurier has agreed on a move to Nottingham Forest - according to Foot Mercato.
The 29-year-old left Villarreal at the end of the 2021-22 season and is now set to head to the City Ground on a free transfer.
Aurier, who previously played in the Premier League at Tottenham, is due to have a medical at Forest before the deal is made official.
PSG's Diallo turns down Milan move
Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo has rejected a move to Milan - according to L'Equipe.
The Rossoneri were eager to bring the 26-year-old to San Siro but he wasn't convinced by the project on offer.
Diallo only made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.
Man City reject £70m Bernardo offer from PSG (The Times)
Manchester City have rejected a £70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain - according to The Times.
PSG think Pep Guardiola has blocked the move because the Portuguese star is capable of helping them end their wait for a maiden Champions League title.
Silva appears to be open to a transfer after rejecting a new contract at City which would have seen him pocket a salary on the same level as top earner Kevin De Bruyne.