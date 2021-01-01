Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Coman

Lazio are interested in signing Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard, writes Calciomercato.

The Euro 2020 star with Denmark is rated at €25 million ($28m/£21m) - a price Lazio would like to negotiate down in order to complete a deal.

Damsgaard ranks as one of Europe's best pressing attackers this year, though he's yet to open his scoring account this campaign.