Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Harry Maguire Manchester United Leicester Premier League 2021-22
Barcelona yet to make a bid for Raphinha

2022-06-27T09:00:00.000Z

According to Marca, Barcelona are yet to make an offer for Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger reportedly wanted the move to Barcelona and the La Liga club looked set to sign him. However, the fee has proven to be a stumbling block in this deal, with Leeds demanding £65 million for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona's desire to sign Raphinha will also be determined by the future of Ousmane Dembele, who, after initially appearing to be on his way out, now appears to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the club.

Petr Cech set to leave his post at Chelsea

2022-06-27T08:30:00.000Z

Fulham make £11m bid for Man Utd star Pereira

2022-06-27T08:00:00.000Z

Fulham have lodged an £11 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, reports the Daily Mail.

The Brazil international has been taking in loan spells away from Old Trafford at Flamengo of late, but could now be offered a permanent move to Craven Cottage.

Andreas Pereira, Flamengo
Atletico plot Spurs raid for Tanganga

2022-06-27T07:30:00.000Z

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular starts at Spurs and may now be offered the opportunity to take on a new challenge with La Liga heavyweights.

Barcelona set deadline for Dembele decision

2022-06-27T07:00:00.000Z

Barcelona have set Ousmane Dembele a final deadline when it comes to making a decision on his future, claims Sport.

The World Cup winner will see his contract at Camp Nou expire on June 30, dropping him into free agency, but the Blaugrana want the Frenchman to let them know where they stand 24 hours before that point.

Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona 2021-22
Eriksen to inform Man Utd of future intentions

2022-06-27T06:30:00.000Z

Manchester United are waiting on a decision from Christian Eriksen regarding his next move, with ESPN reporting that a big call from the Danish midfielder is close.

Tottenham are said to be out of the running, with any plans to re-sign a former fan favourite being shelved, which leaves Brentford and the Red Devils still in the mix.

Arsenal pull out of race for Raphinha (Sport)

2022-06-27T06:00:00.000Z

Arsenal have, according to Sport, pulled out of the race for Leeds winger Raphinha.

With Gabriel Jesus poised to complete his move from Manchester City, the Gunners have ended their interest in another Brazilian forward on the books of a Premier League rival.

Raphinha

Man City favourite Fernandinho set for Brazil return

2022-06-26T22:55:07.000Z

Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire (Sun)

2022-06-26T22:45:53.000Z

Catalans were keen to include defender as part of De Jong deal

Manchester United have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign defender Harry Maguire, reports the Sun.

The Catalans had proposed including the England international in the deal that would take Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but United are not willing to let him go.

River optimistic over Suarez deal

2022-06-26T22:35:57.000Z

LAFC will put Bale in 'position to succeed'

2022-06-26T22:25:18.000Z

Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.

Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.

While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.

Gareth Bale LAFC GFX
Rooney makes decision on future after Derby exit

2022-06-26T22:15:46.000Z

Wayne Rooney has decided to take a break from football management after his spell at Derby County, claims the Sun.

The Manchester United legend stepped down on Friday in a surprise decision, with Liam Rosenior taking over on an interim basis at the club.