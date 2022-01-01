According to Marca, Barcelona are yet to make an offer for Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger reportedly wanted the move to Barcelona and the La Liga club looked set to sign him. However, the fee has proven to be a stumbling block in this deal, with Leeds demanding £65 million for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona's desire to sign Raphinha will also be determined by the future of Ousmane Dembele, who, after initially appearing to be on his way out, now appears to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the club.