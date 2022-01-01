Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ready to win battle for Skriniar

Arsenal don't have recall clause in Balogun loan
Folarin Balogun has started life on loan at Reims brilliantly. In his seven Ligue 1 games this season, he has scored five goals and registered two assists.
Should Arsenal want him to return to North London at some point this season, they won't have the opportunity. All Nigeria Soccer have claimed that his move to France does not include a recall clause.
Juventus eyeing Odriozola
Alvaro Odriozola has really struggled for game time during his time at Real Madrid and many might have even forgotten that he is still on the books at the Bernabeu.
Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that Juventus are willing to take him off the hands of the European champions but the fee might be a sticking point.
Roma leading the race for January loan signing of Chalobah
Trevoh Chalobah didn't get the summer transfer he might have desired and has only made one appearance for Chelsea this season.
As per Football Transfers, the Blues will sanction a loan exit for the youngster in January and Jose Mourinho's Roma are understood to be at the front of the queue for his signature.
Premier League scouts watch impressive Diaby Champions League display
Moussa Diaby is a player who has caught the attention of plenty of Europe's elite clubs. Although, he comes at a significant cost after standing out in the Bundesliga and in Europe for Bayer Leverkusen.
90min have claimed that officials from Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were in attendance for the German side's Champions League win against Atletico in midweek.