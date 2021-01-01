Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United in Alvarez hunt

The Red Devils have added their name to the list of teams calling River Plate about the Argentine

Manchester United have placed calls to River Plate regarding forward Julian Alvarez, claims Ole.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest around Europe after an 18-goal, six-assist campaign, with the Red Devils needing to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona for the player.

River, meanwhile, are hopeful they can convince Alvarez to stay for at least another season.