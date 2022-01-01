Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG would block Messi exit

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

2022-03-21T00:00:00.000Z

Vallecano fear trio exit

2022-03-20T23:45:00.000Z

Rayo Vallecano are concerned that three star players could all be picked off by bigger rivals this summer, says Fichajes.

Santi Comesana, Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia are all the subject of interest from other heavyweight sides in La Liga following the club's performances this season.

Now, Vallecano fear that they could lose the trio in one fell swoop this summer.

Brown training with Dunfermline

2022-03-20T23:30:00.000Z

Former Celtic stalwart Scott Brown is training with Dunfermline as the ex-Hoops man considers his options, per The Courier.

Brown left Abderdeen, where he held a player-coach role, earlier this month, but is still thought to be looking to continue on the pitch.

As such, he has taken sessions with the Scottish Championship outfit to remain in shape.

Manager Cooper exits Barrow

2022-03-20T23:15:00.000Z

PSG would block Messi and Ramos exits

2022-03-20T23:00:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain would block any potential return to Barcelona and Real Madrid for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, claims Marca.

Reports suggest both players are keen to return to their former sides after a difficult first year in France.

But the Parc des Princes outfit views them as crown jewels among their squad and would be loathed to let me go.