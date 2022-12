Chelsea and Manchester United are pushing to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter in January, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

The Blues are eyeing a new right-back after Reece James sustained another injury on Tuesday while the Red Devils are in the market to strengthen in the position, too.

Inter, meanwhile, are looking at Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui to take his place should they sell Dumfries in January.