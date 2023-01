Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, Sky Sport in Italy reports.

Roma have put talks over a new contract on hold and Juventus had been seen as the favourites to lure him away from the Italian capital.

However, a move abroad seems most likely for Zaniolo and it is Spurs who have shown most interest in the Italy international. His agent is said to be in England to hold talks with Premier League sides and Roma are demanding around €40 million for him.