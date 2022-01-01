Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski set for Barca move

Yet another big name is heading to Major League soccer this summer. Toronto FC announced on Friday that they have completed the transfer of Federico Bernardeschi, who will move to Canada from Juventus on a free transfer. Bernardeschi joins as a Designated Player, under contract until 2026.

MLS has been abuzz with blockbuster deals so far in the transfer window, with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini moving to LAFC and Lorenzo Insigne bound for Toronto.

Now Chiellini's long-time Juve team-mate is also heading stateside after five years starring at the Serie A giants.

