Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino wants to sign Kane at Manchester United

The PSG boss could be reunited with his former striker

Mauricio Pochettino will urge Manchester United to sign Harry Kane if he becomes the club's next manager, reports The Telegraph.

Current PSG manager Pochettino has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Should he take over at Old Trafford, his first priority would be reuniting with Kane after the pair had major success together at Tottenham.