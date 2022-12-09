AC Milan have no interest in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, Milan News reports.
The Serie A side have been touted as a possible destination for the Morocco star, but they will not pursue him or Lyon's Houssem Aouar.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be on his way to Roma in January.
Manchester United are determined to offload the full-back and although they would prefer to sell, are open to a loan deal.
According to Calciomercato, Roma, who want to replace Rick Karsdorp next month, are one of the teams they have approached about a possible deal and a loan move would be more feasible for the Serie A side.
Tite has confirmed he will step down from his role as Brazil coach.
The Selecao were eliminated from the World Cup as they lost to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals.
D.C. United are in advanced talks to sign Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, according to MLSsoccer.com.
The Poland international has fallen out of favour at Elland Road, making just 11 appearances from the bench this season.
SPORT reports that Franck Kessie could be leaving Barcelona sooner rather than later with the Catalans prepared to accept both loan proposals and permanent offers.
Kessie has started just five games since his summer move from Milan with Xavi preferring the likes of Pedri and Gavi over him.
FootballInsider have reported that clubs interested in the Foxes midfielder will have to cough up more than £60m to secure the 26-year-old's services.
Maddison's stock has risen greatly due to his upturn in form, a run that earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.
Manchester City have agreed to sign U15 Sheffield United top talent Kylan Midwood. 🚨🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2022
They have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle to the signing. City want to develop and sign the best young British talent and offer pathway to first team football. pic.twitter.com/63wLbFGnvI
The injury to Gabriel Jesus could see Arsenal reignite their interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic according to Calciomercato.
Vlahovic may also want out of the Italian giants because of the ongoing situation and future uncertainty after the entire board resigned a couple of weeks ago.
Real Madrid have set their sights on Enzo Fernandez after the midfielder's impressive performances with Argentina in the World Cup, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.
However, it will be a difficult operation as he is contracted to Benfica until 2027 and has a termination clause of €120m.
Brahim Diaz is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid but the deal is set to end next summer. The Serie A outfit wants him to continue but is not ready to pay €22m for the player, according to Calcio Mercato.
Milan have got in touch with Real Madrid asking them to lower the price so that the move can be made permanent. Diaz has scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 Serie A appearances this season.
Newcastle United are the latest entrants in the race to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, according to Football Transfers.
The Portuguese forward is adamant to leave Atletico in January and European heavyweights like PSG and Manchester United are vying to get his services.
Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on Josip Juranovic, according to the Scottish Sun via Mundo Deportivo.
The right-back is flourishing in Qatar and Diego Simeone admires the player as well. However, Juranovic has a contract with Celtic until 2026 and will not come cheap.
Real Sociedad are also keen to get the defender.
QPR are in talks with Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager, according to Sky Sports.
He is currently the manager of Wycombe Wanderers. QPR are also in talks with Neil Critchley and are in an advanced stage with the discussions. Critchley was the assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.
National League side Wrexham have signed Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon for an undisclosed fee.
🖊️ Welcome to Wrexham, Andy Cannon!— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) December 9, 2022
🔴⚪ #WxmAFC
Barça director Cruyff: “Dembélé has always said that he wants to stay. He has been really respectful and we’re super happy with Ousmane”. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022
Barcelona are planning for contract with Ousmane talks in 2023 as current deal expires in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/kfOQTaDGuV
Julen Lopetegui confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Matheus Cunha and Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
"We have quite a few open options, at the moment we have nothing closed. If we can close them as soon as possible, the better," he commented in El Larguero.
"Both Cunha and Felipe are options to sign in the January market, they are to our liking. The important thing is to generate a good group," he added.
The Spanish outfit are open to selling as they look to cut costs after an early Champions League exit.
PSG president Al Khelaifi on Leo Messi contract talks: “We’ve agreed together to discuss after the World Cup but both parties are very happy”, tells Sky 🚨🇦🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022
“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. pic.twitter.com/ND1jZYZApA
Manchester United are in discussion with Alejandro Garnacho to extend his deal including a huge increase in wages, according to Football Insider.
The teenager has been in good form with the Red Devils this season and has two goals and an equal number of assists to his name.
Earlier, The Sun, reported that the Premier League outfit are planning to increase his wages tenfold, taking his salary to £50,000 a week and extending the current contract to 2027.
Real Madrid are not planning any big signings in the January transfer window, Marca reports.
The Spanish giants have been linked with the likes of AC Milan star Rafael Leao, Netherlands' World Cup hero Cody Gakpo and Manchester United's rising star Alejandro Garnacho.
But they are set to snub moves for all three of those and stick with the squad they have for the rest of the season.
Chelsea and Barcelona have turned their attention to signing Borussia Dortmund's rising star Youssoufa Moukoko after missing out on Palmeiras teenager Endrick.
Express reports the Blues are already in talks with the 18-year-old forward's agent, while Sport claims the 18-year-old has become Barca's top priority for the future.
The development comes after it emerged that Real Madrid look set to sign Endrick, beating both Barca and Chelsea, among others, to his signing.
AC Milan are interested in signing Ferran Torres from Barcelona, according to Fichajes.
The attacker is said to be ready to leave Barca in the near future and Milan will try to lure him to San Siro.
He joined the Catalan club from Manchester City last term but his spell at Camp Nou has not quite gone as planned.
Manchester United are working on the signing of Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach, ESPN reports.
The goalkeeper will be available for free at the end of the season and will be able to hold talks with his agent as of January 1.
Arsenal and Newcastle are among the list of Premier League teams keeping an eye on AaB goalkeeper Theo Sanders.
Teamtalk reports the pair, plus Aston Villa and Brentford, have been impressed by the 17-year-old who became the youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the Danish top-flight.