Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bielsa resigns from Leeds

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley assures that Jesse Lingard wanted to move from Manchester United to St. James' Park in January.

"We were 19th going into the window. So we had that, an illiquid market, and the complexity of Covid-19, which meant clubs didn't want to sell because they didn't know where their squads would end up," Staveley explained in an interview with The Athletic.

"Coming through all that showed us we can do it, that we can stick to our plan and if we get criticised on the last day for: 'Oh, you're going after Jesse', well, Jesse wanted to come to us."