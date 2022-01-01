Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong resistant to Man Utd move

Sampdoria want Villar loan
#Sampdoria are working to sign Gonzalo #Villar from #ASRoma on loan. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 29, 2022
Palace have Doucoure deal in place
Crystal Palace have all paperworks ready to sign Cheick Doucouré on permanent deal from Lens. £18m guaranteed fee plus add-ons. 🔴🔵🤝 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022
Medical already scheduled - third signing after Ebiowei and Johnstone, also imminent. pic.twitter.com/VQYQmGDchu
Lille unveil new manager
We can confirm that Paulo Fonseca is the new Lille head coach! 🔴#LOSC pic.twitter.com/rRA7QDvUZw— LOSC (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2022
Tottenham push for La Liga defenders
Tottenham have turned their transfer attention to La Liga defenders Clement Lenglet and Pervis Estupinan, GOAL understands.
Manager Antonio Conte wants to reinforce his back line with Champions League football on his plate for the 2022-23 campaign, and Lenglet and Estupinan would provide cover for his defensive system.
De Jong resistant to Man Utd move (Directo Gol)
Midfielder eager to prove himself at Camp Nou
Frenkie de Jong is resistant to a transfer that would take him from Barcelona to Manchester United despite the clubs making significant progress in negotiations, claims Directo Gol.
De Jong's dream move was to join the Catalan club, and he doesn't want to give up on his time there so quickly, particularly when the alternative is a Manchester United team not in the Champions League.